Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan walks the US-Russian tightrope

File photo: Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan Photo: AP

As the war in Ukraine rages on, Turkey is trying to portray itself as a bridge between Russia and the West. Such a foreign policy can help Ankara achieve some of its geopolitical goals not only in the Black Sea region, but also in the Middle East, as well as in the South Caucasus.

Last week, President Recep Tayyip Erdogan traveled to the Russian resort town of Sochi to meet with Vladimir Putin. Just 17 days earlier, the two leaders met in Tehran where Erdogan reportedly sought the green light from Russia and Iran to launch a special military operation in northern Syria. In Sochi, the war-torn nation was once again the order of the day.

Putin and Erdogan underlined the key importance of sincere, frank and trusting relations between Russia and Turkey to achieve regional and international stability,” the two presidents said in a joint statement after a meeting. four hours The importance of preserving the political and territorial unity and integrity of Syria was also underlined.

Does this mean that Turkey will no longer invade Syria and abandon its ambitions to create a 30 kilometer deep buffer zone in northern Syria along the Turkish border?

Ahead of the meeting, the Kremlin called on Ankara not to destabilize Syria, stressing that it is very important not to allow any action that could jeopardize Syria’s territorial and political integrity. Turkey sees Kurdish militants in northern Syria as a major security threat while Russia backs Syrian President Bashar Al Assad.

But what if Ankara decides to up the ante and tries to force Moscow to make concessions to Turkey over Syria?

For example, instead of destabilizing Syria, Turkey could indirectly destabilize Moscow’s nominal ally Armenia in the Caucasus region. Recently, the restive Nagorno-Karabakh region of Azerbaijan, where Russia has nearly 2,000 peacekeepers, was on the verge of escalation. The Azerbaijani Defense Ministry accused Nagorno-Karabakh troops backed by Armenia of targeting its military positions in the Lachin district, which is under the supervision of a Russian peacekeeping force. After that, oil and gas-rich Azerbaijan reportedly took control of several strategic positions in the mountainous region.

Given that Moscow remains preoccupied with Ukraine, it is unlikely to be able to help Armenia in case it leads to an escalation in the South Caucasus. Azerbaijan, on the other hand, is strongly supported by Turkey. The two countries established allied relations in 2021, which means Ankara could use the unresolved Nagorno-Karabakh conflict to pressure the Kremlin into turning a blind eye to potential Turkish actions in the north of the country. Syria.

From Turkey’s perspective, such a move would perfectly illustrate how weak the Kremlins’ positions in Syria and the South Caucasus have become. At the same time, it would make it clear that Moscow would have a hard time maintaining its influence in both regions. Indeed, due to Russia’s isolation in the global arena, Erdogan seems to have the upper hand over Putin, which means the Russian leader may eventually have to make certain concessions to his enemy.

Erdogan, on the other hand, could use Putin as leverage with the United States. The Turkish president reportedly said that Putin had offered to establish a joint factory in Russia that would produce military drones. However, Haluk Bayraktar, the CEO of the Turkish company Baykar which produces sophisticated unmanned aerial vehicles (UAVs), has ruled out supplying Bayraktar drones to Russia. Ukraine is currently using Bayraktar drones against Russian troops. Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov denied that Putin and Erdogan discussed the drone issue at the Sochi summit, although he had previously said the two leaders would discuss military-technical cooperation.

Whether or not they talked about the Bayraktar drones, which have proven so effective in a series of other recent conflicts, Erdogan was probably sending a message to Washington: if you continue to oppose our plans to fight the Defense Units of the People (YPG) dominated by the Kurds in northern Syria, we can sell drones to Russia or build a joint drone manufacturing company with Moscow. Such action, however, would have massive implications for Turkey’s NATO membership, especially since Ankara’s purchase of Russian S-400 anti-missile systems in 2019 had a serious impact on its relations with Washington. This is why Erdogan is unlikely to risk further confrontation with the United States and will continue to try to balance Turkey’s alliance with Washington and its economic cooperation with Russia.

Unlike other NATO allies, Ankara has not signed on to anti-Western sanctions, nor does it intend to stop buying Russian energy. Moreover, according to Russian Deputy Prime Minister Alexander Novak, Putin and Erdogan have agreed that Ankara will start paying for natural gas from Moscow in rubles. Also, despite sanctions, Bloomberg reported that Russian nuclear power giant Rosatom recently transferred about $5 billion to a subsidiary in Turkey that is building a $20 billion nuclear power plant in Mersin province. . The Akkuyu nuclear power plant is expected to produce up to 10% of Turkey’s electricity once all four reactors come online in 2023.

Although Ankara remains one of Washington’s most important allies in the Middle East, it will almost certainly retain significant autonomy in its foreign policy and continue to develop pragmatic ties with Russia. Such a Turkish position will allow Moscow to remain an essential regional player, at least for now. In the long term, the Kremlin, due to its isolation and a military debacle in Ukraine, could eventually become Turkey’s junior partner in a geopolitical tango that Moscow and Ankara are dancing from the Middle East, across the Caucasus and the Black Sea region, all the way to Central Asia.

In agreement with Syndication Bureau

Nikola Mikovic is a guest contributor. The opinions expressed are personal.