Why Trump Is Wrong to Suggest Obama Personally Kept 33 Million Pages of Documents





First, Donald Trump compared the August 8 search of his home by the FBI for documents to the investigation into Hillary Clinton’s 33,000 emails. Then he compared it to the Watergate burglary. On August 12, he pointed to former President Barack Obama to suggest it was the Democrat who walked away with millions of records.

“President Barack Hussein Obama has preserved 33 million pages of documents, most of which are classified,” Trump said in a statement sent to media Aug. 12. “How many of them were nuclear? The word is, a lot! »

A day earlier, Trump had asked if federal agents were going to “break into Obama’s mansion at Marthas Vineyard?”

Trump made the statements within days of the FBI executing a search warrant on the Trump Mar-a-Lago estate for official records. It is a federal crime to willfully suppress or destroy official documents.

Trump’s suggestion that Obama personally kept millions of documents, including classified documents, is false. The National Archives and Records Administration, or NARA, said in response to Trump’s statement that “former President Obama has no control over where or how NARA stores his administration’s presidential records.”

The National Archives said it “assumed sole legal and physical custody of Obama’s presidential records when President Barack Obama left office in 2017.”

The agency said about 30 million pages of unclassified records went to a National Archives facility in the Chicago area. Obama’s classified presidential records are located at a facility in the Washington, DC area.

The National Archives oversees Obama’s presidential archives

The record companies’ statement comes as no surprise, as the arrangement to preserve Obama’s archives has been public knowledge since 2016.

The Chicago Tribune reported in the spring of 2016 that documents, electronic data, and artifacts from the Obama presidency would temporarily go to the former Plunkett Home Furnishings store on Golf Road in Hoffman Estates, Illinois. The Tribune wrote that the National Archives would bring in up to 120 staff to sort through the material.

The registrar described the Hoffman Estates site as a “NARA-controlled facility.”

In May 2017, the Obama Foundation and the National Archives announced that the foundation would fund the digitization of all unclassified presidential records created during the Obama administration. Government facilities would house the original materials.

The Obama Presidential Center in Chicago will not be part of the network of libraries operated by the National Archives, unlike other presidential libraries. The center will be operated by the private sector and built by the Obama Foundation, which will raise funds for the center. It remains under construction with an expected opening date of 2025.

But the National Archives continue to possess and control the documents. During the digitization project, a memorandum of understanding between the National Archives and the foundation stated that “NARA will not transfer control, custody, or ownership of any of the records to the Foundation, vendor, or any other third”.

As recently as June 2022, the archive informed Obama’s attorneys that it had cleared the release of approximately 14,000 items requested through the Freedom of Information Act.

The Presidential Libraries Act of 1955 enshrined in law the role of the National Archives in their maintenance, operation, and protection as a repository of presidential records.

The National Archives said in 2021 that these digitization plans were on hold due to the COVID-19 pandemic. But the agency also said Obama’s presidential records will be subject to Freedom of Information Act (FOIA) requests on Jan. 20, 2022, and the agency will process textual records.

FOIA requests are typically made by journalists and other researchers seeking access to presidential records.

The National Archives said in June that it intended to open Obama’s presidential records in response to processing plans and FOIA requests and that some records were restricted under exemptions. The document digitization plan remains in place.

NARA’s statements do not specifically mention “nuclear” weapons or material records, but NARA wrote that “classified records have been transferred to the National Archives in College Park, Maryland, to facilitate their review for their declassification”.

As for the number of documents, Trump first said Obama had 30 million, then said he had 33 million, which matches Clinton’s email count. NARA said that while “the vast majority of material transferred into the custody of the Obama Administration’s National Archives was born digital (the 300 million emails equal over a billion pages), the 30 million pages of paper documents are an integral part of the collection.”

Bradley Moss, a Washington, DC attorney who works on national security cases, called Trump’s statement “complete and utter nonsense.”

“There are literal media reports from before the 2016 election describing how the Obama White House had already started sorting through and shipping everything to NARA,” Moss said, citing a 2016 CNN report. on the transfer of documents to the National Archives.

Benjamin Hufbauer, an associate professor of art history at the University of Louisville and an expert on presidential libraries, said Obama could access his archives, for example, to write his memoirs, but “under controlled conditions and under the supervision of professional archivists”.

We emailed a Trump spokesperson asking for his evidence and received no response.

Our decision

Trump said: “President Barack Hussein Obama kept 33 million pages of documents, most of them classified. How many of them were nuclear related? The word is, a lot!”

Trump is wrong. News reports from 2016 showed that the National Archives and Records Administration would oversee the transfer of Obama’s presidential records. The agency announced that it would digitize the records and the classified records were sent to a facility in College Park, Maryland.

Obama does not have them. We rate this Pants on Fire statement!

