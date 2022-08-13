Jokowi responds to Prabowo’s consent to run for president





President Joko Widodo or Jokowi answered the question that he had given his blessing to Defense Minister Prabowo Subianto to stand as a candidate for the 2024 presidential election. Jokowi said that because it was passed on to her, it was impossible for her to reject it. “In terms, I think, because I told you, when I said no. No, it’s not like that. Yes, please,” Jokowi said in Jakarta on Friday 08 /12/2022, launching Between. Do not reject: Jokowi said that the democratic system is like that. It is impossible for him, as President, to say no when a minister announces his wish to stand in the presidential election. “Please let this be construed as a blessing. Yes, go ahead,” Jokowi joked. Prabowo-Ganjar: The names of General Party Chairman Gerindra DPP Prabowo Subianto and Central Java Governor Ganjar Pranowo are expected to stand as presidential and vice presidential candidates in the 2024 presidential election. Gerindra Party DPP General Secretary Ahmad Muzani said the national meeting of the Gerindra Party, attended by 8,500 cadres, wanted Prabowo Subianto to stand as its presidential candidate. The national meeting was held at the Sentul International Convention Center in West Java. Muzani said one of the reasons Gerindra executives unanimously voted for Prabowo as their presidential candidate was that the former Pangkostrad was seen as popular based on the results of the investigation and had never changed his commitment to maintaining the integrity of the Republic of Indonesia. Read also

