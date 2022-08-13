Prabowo praises Jokowi to Gerindra-PKB Rapimnas: History will record the best president





Party Chairman Gerindra Prabowo Subianto and National Awakening Party (PKB) Chairman formally signed the Charter of Political Cooperation of the two parties to host the 2024 Presidential Election (Pilpres) at the Sentul International Convention Center (SICC) , Bogor, West Java. Monitoring Liputan6.com, Saturday (13/8/2022), the signing of the Gerindra-PKB Political Cooperation Charter was signed directly by Prabowo and Muhaimin at around 10:00 WIB. The signing of the Gerindra-PKB Political Cooperation Charter was enthusiastically received by party officials. The contents of the charter were read by daily party chairman Gerindra DPP Sufmi Dasco and deputy chairman of the PKB DPP election winning division Jazilul Fawaid. Gerindra party chairman Prabowo Subianto said he was very compatible with kyai circles, especially Nahdlatul Ulama (NU). Because in its history, NU reflects the sincerity of nationalism. “Always defend the nation in a critical or critical situation. The proclamation of independence on August 17, 1945 in Jakarta was the proclamation of independence, but the test of our independence was in Surabaya in November 1945. And there we have seen the siding of the ulama,” Prabowo said. For Prabowo, PKB is the biological son of NU. In fact, the tradition of non-Muslim leadership and cadres also exists in the party, just as the NU was. “That means PKB is an open party, an all-embracing party. So don’t be surprised if Gerindra is compatible with PKB. Gus, we’ve always wanted to be with you. We’ve always wanted to be with you. But he doesn’t is never too late, but we’ve always been close,” Prabowo explained. PKB Chairman Muhaimin Iskandar added that the collaboration between Gerindra and PKB was a major effort to accommodate the welfare of the community. “God willing, in 2024 we will seize power for the prosperity and well-being of Indonesia. Power for PKB and perhaps also for Gerindra is also the most effective tool to bring prosperity” , Muhaimin said. Muhaimin believes that the unity of Gerindra-PKB will become history in building a just and prosperous Indonesia. He said the two-party coalition could bring benefits to the people and the nation of Indonesia. “The obsession is paying off, excuse the PKB-Gerindra coalition,” he said.

