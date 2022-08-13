Opening of the largest Trkiyes University Library in Istanbul





Baku, August 12, AZERTAC Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan on Friday inaugurated the library at Istanbul Medeniyet University, the largest of its kind in the country, according to Daily Sabah. The library, which covers an area of ​​28,000 square meters (approximately 300,000 square feet), will be open to the public as well as university students. The modern library has a capacity of 3,000 and is located in Üsküdar, on the Asian side of the city. The seven-storey building has a capacity of 1 million pounds and will be open 24 hours a day. Designed as a smart building with multiple accessibility options, it houses group study rooms, conference rooms, prayer rooms, and other social venues. Visitors will also receive free tea, coffee and biscuits. The library will also host conferences. In recent years, Türkiye has modernized its libraries and built new ones, including a presidential library in the presidential complex in the capital Ankara. The latest data for 2021 shows that the country has 34,555 libraries, a number 1.7% higher than in 2020. More than 32,000 libraries are owned or operated by educational institutions, mainly universities, while the country is home to 1,252 public libraries. Libraries house more than 34 million books. The number of people visiting public libraries also increased by 21% last year to 15.6 million.

