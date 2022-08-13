Politics
Salman Rushdie: Boris Johnson and other politicians react to perpetrators’ stabbing
Boris Johnson and JK Rowling were among those who expressed shock after Sir Salman Rushdie was stabbed on stage in New York state.
The 75-year-old Indian-born British author, whose writing led to death threats from Iran in the 1980s, was due to give a lecture at the Chautauqua institution when the incident happened, leaving him with an apparent stab wound to his neck.
Sir Salman’s book The Satanic Verses is seen by many Muslims as blasphemous, with Ayatollah Khomeini, then leader of Iran, issuing a fatwa calling for the writers to be killed.
Reacting to the news of the attack, Prime Minister Boris Johnson tweeted: Appalled that Sir Salman Rushdie was stabbed while exercising a right we should never stop defending.
At this time, my thoughts are with his loved ones. We all hope he is well.
Conservative leadership hopeful Rishi Sunak said on Twitter: Shocked to hear of attack on Salman Rushdie in New York.
A champion of freedom of expression and artistic freedom. He is in our thoughts tonight.
Former Prime Minister Tony Blair said the attack was horrific and totally unjustified.
French President Emmanuel Macron said Sir Salman had embodied freedom and the fight against obscurantism for 33 years. He continued: His fight is ours, universal. Today, more than ever, we are at his side.
Members of the literary world have also expressed their disbelief following the attack on the author.
Harry Potter author JK Rowling reacted by saying: Horrible news. I feel very sick right now. May he be well.
Atonement author Ian McEwan said The Guardian: This appalling attack against my dear friend Salman represents an attack on the freedom of thought and expression. These are the freedoms that underpin all of our rights and freedoms.
He described Sir Salman as a fiery and generous spirit, a man of immense talent and courage who will not be discouraged.
Neil Gaiman, writer of the DC Comics series sand man, said he was upset that his friend had been attacked before a conference. He added: He is a good and brilliant man and I hope he is well.
The Kite Runner author Khaled Hosseini condemned the attack as cowardly, describing Sir Salman as a vital voice that cannot be silenced.
Sir Salmans’ publisher, Penguin Random House, said it was deeply shocked and dismayed to learn he had been stabbed at a literary event.
Home Secretary Priti Patel said she was appalled to hear of the unprovoked and senseless attack, adding: Freedom of speech is a value we hold dear and attempts to undermine it must not not be tolerated. My thoughts are with Sir Salman and his family.
Transport Secretary Grant Shapps wrote that freedom of expression is fundamental to all strong democracies, while Culture Secretary Nadine Dorries said the incident was a terrible attack on a literary giant.
Shadow Foreign Secretary Labors David Lammy also wrote: This is just awful. Salman Rushdie is a lion of a man and an extremely talented author.
Praying, he makes a full recovery and his cowardly attacker is brought to justice.
