



DRAWING. 127 personalities have received distinctions from RI, these are the recipients and types of distinctions

Journalist: Adi Wikanto | Editor: Adi Wikanto KONTAN.CO.ID – Jakarta. President of the Republic of Indonesia Joko Widodo (Jokowi) bestowed the honor of the Republic of Indonesia on hundreds of personalities. What are the types of honors of the Republic of Indonesia? Launching the official website of the Cabinet Secretariat, President Jokowi presented honors to 127 recipients on Friday, August 12, 2022. The presentation of the honors was in commemoration of the 77th Independence Day of the Republic of Indonesia. This year, the honorary marks consisting of Bintang Mahaputera, Bintang Jasa and Bintang Budaya Parama Dharma were awarded to recipients based on Presidential Decrees of the Republic of Indonesia Numbers 64, 65 and 66/TK/TH 2022. Presidential Decrees were stipulated in Jakarta on August 11, 2022. As a reward for his services in accordance with the provisions of the special conditions in order to obtain the honorary marks of Bintang Mahaputera Pratama, Bintang Jasa and Bintang Budaya Parama Dharma as regulated in the law, the presidential decree reads as follows. Read also : Jokowi gives a sign of honor to the writer Ajip Rosidi to the archaeologist Mundardjito The reception of honors was represented by seven recipients or heirs of recipients who were present in person at the State Palace. The seven recipients are: late. Ajip Rosidi, writer, received the honorary star Mahaputera Pratama; Lt. Gen. TNI (Retired) Ida Bagus Purwalaksana, Inspector General of the Ministry of Defense 2019-2022, awarded Honorary Service Star; late. Teacher. Dr. Mundardjito, archaeologist, awarded the Parama Dharma cultural star; late. dr. Carolina Rezeki Sihombing, specialist at Depok City Hospital; late. Sunjaya, Head of Puskesmas at UPTD Puskesmas Sukatani, Bekasi District Health Office, West Java, representing the other 98 recipients who each received the Pratama Jasa Bintang; late. Gugum Gumbira, Sundanese traditional artist; and late. Dewi Wikantini, Supervising Midwife at UPT Puskesmas Baktijaya Kota, Depok, West Java, representing 22 other recipients, each of whom received the Bintang Jasa Nararya honorary mark. Types of honors The Medal of Honor is a national award given by the President to an individual, union, government institution, or organization for outstanding dedication and loyalty to the nation and country. According to Law Number 20 of 2009 and Government Regulation Number 35 of 2010, the distinctions are divided into 3 types, namely Bintang, Satyalancana and Samkaryanugraha. I. STARS Star of the Republic of Indonesia

Mahaputera Star

service star

Star of Humanity

Democracy App Star

Parama Dharma Cultural Star

Star Bhayangkara

Guerrilla Star

magic star

Dharma Star

Star Yudha Dharma

Star Kartika Eka Pakci

Jalasena Star

Star Swa Bhuwana Forced II. SATYALANCANA Independence pioneer Satyalacana

Satyalacana Development

Satyalacana Wirakarya

Satyalacana Social Service

Cultural Satyalacana

Educational satyalacana

Satyalacana by Satya

Satyalacana Dharma Sport

Youth Dharma Satyalacana

Tourism Satyalacana

Satyalacana Karya Bhakti Praja Nugraha

Service Satyalacana

Satyalacana Bhakti Pendidikan

Satyalacana Jana Utama

Satyalacana Kshatriya Bhayangkara

Satyalacana Karya Bhakti

Satyalacana Police Operations

Satyalacana Bhakti Buana

Satyalacana Bhakti Nusa

Satyalacana Bhakti Purna

Satyalacana Bhakti

Exemplary Satyalacana

Loyalty Satyalancana

Satyalacana Santi Dharma

Satyalacana Dwidya Sistha

Satyalacana Dharma Nusa

Satyalacana Dharma Bantala

Satyalacana Dharma Samudra

Satyalacana Dharma Dirgantara

Satyalacana Wira Nusa

Satyalacana Wira Dharma

Satyalacanana Wira Siaga

Knight Satyalacana Yudha III. SAMKARYA NUGRAHA Parasamya Purnakarya Nugraha

Sakanti’s Gift

