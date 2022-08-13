Xi Jinping plans to hold face-to-face meeting with Biden in November amid tensions in Taiwan





Amid growing friction over Taiwan, US and Chinese Presidents Joe Biden and Xi Jinping, respectively, are expected to engage in an in-person meeting this year in November, according to the Wall Street Journal. The visit would mark the Chinese leader’s first international trip in nearly three years and Xi Jinping’s first face-to-face meeting with Biden since taking office. It should be mentioned that Chinese officials are considering Jinping to visit Southeast Asia and meet POTUS in person in November. The face-to-face encounter between the two biggest economic rivals will take place amid a controversial landscape in the Indo-Pacific region following the visit of US House Speaker Nancy Pelosi to Taipei. Beijing, which has accused the Biden administration of violating promises to the one-China principle and then launched military drills around the self-governing island. Notably, the intention to hold the potential meeting was filed by Biden during their last phone call in late July. Both parties have agreed to have their teams follow up to make sure the details are sorted out. The goal of this campaign is clear: to intimidate and coerce Taiwan and undermine its resilience, Kurt Campbell, the Indo-Pacific affairs coordinator on the Bidens National Security Council, told the Guardian on Friday. Xi to attend G20 summit in Indonesia in November The potential meeting comes amid preparations for the two-decade-long Chinese Communist Party leadership election, where Jinping is expected to break with recent precedent and claim a third term as CCP leader. There is a whole series of events that take place in November. According to the Chinese Foreign Ministry, Xi will attend the G20 summit to be held in Indonesia from Nov. 15-16. He will then travel to Bangkok, the Thai capital, to attend the Asia-Pacific economic cooperation summit, Chinese officials said. US ‘commits’ to One China Policy: Ned Price The United States on Friday reaffirmed its commitment to the provisions of the one-China policy, adding that Washington does not approve of Taiwan independence. Speaking at a press briefing, US State Department spokesman Ned Price, however, made it clear that he opposed any unilateral change to the status quo by China or Taiwan. . Price underlined, the United States will continue to remain consistent with its one-China policy while deepening its ties with Taiwan. Meanwhile, Washington will also advance its economic and trade relations with the island nation. Despite open support for Taiwan, the State Department official said the United States also opposes Taiwanese independence. “The United States remains committed to our one-China policy. We oppose any unilateral change to the status quo on either side, we do not support Taiwan independence, and we expect the disputes across the strait be resolved by peaceful means,” Ned Price tweeted. , citing Campbell who held a White House teleconference on Friday. (Picture: AP)

