Imran ‘open to talks’ with PDM if polls announced





ISLAMABAD: Contrary to his traditional stance that he would never negotiate with the crooks and looters currently in power, Pakistan Tehreek-i-Insaf (PTI) leader Imran Khan said on Friday that the doors to negotiations were always open , even with Pakistan. Democratic Movement (PDM).

We are ready to talk to the PDM about anything after the announcement of the new election date, he said, saying that the PDM leaders were confused because, due to their declining popularity, they did not want to instant polls.

Amid speculation that he could be disqualified for life under Section 62(1)(f) in light of the Toshakhana and prohibited funding cases against him, ostensibly to pave the way for the return of the ex-Prime Minister Nawaz Sharif to national politics, the former prime minister said he would not make any deal to that effect.

He made the remarks on Friday during the special Independence Diamond Jubilee session on Zoom, which was attended by journalists and celebrities, among others.

PTI chief admits Gill made objectionable statement, laments news channel ban

In response to a question, Mr Khan said efforts were underway for a technical knockout and added that the references in the Toshakhana case and the forbidden funding case were part of a plan C to remove him from the political scene.

According to Mr. Khan, these cases will be referred to the courts because they contained nothing of substance.

However, the Sword of Damocles hangs over my head, he added.

They try that after the propaganda which can lead to a ban [on Imran from politics] they will propose an agreement that if the ban on Imran Khan is to be lifted, similar treatment should also be extended to Nawaz Sharif. It’s a deal like that, Mr Khan told Zoom session attendees.

He said his cases and Nawaz’s cases were not similar, but an agreement was still being sought. I haven’t made a deal, and I won’t either, the PTI chief said, calling the supposed deal NRO-2 for Mr Sharif. He added that the plot to sideline him will end up hurting the country.

In response to a question regarding another extension of Army Chief of Staff General Qamar Javed Bajwa, Imran Khan said that appointments in the army, including that of the military chief, should be made at the deserved. We must fight for merit in the army so that the best officers can rise through the ranks, he added.

The PTI chief, while speaking about a ban on ARY News, said the TV channel was banned not because of his chief of staff Shahbaz Gill’s comments, but because it was about an attempt to drown out the voices that supported him. He admitted that a phrase uttered by Mr Gill on the TV show was absolutely reprehensible, but banning the outlet because of the PTI leaders’ remarks still didn’t make sense.

On the resurgence of Tehreek-i-Taliban Pakistan (TTP) in the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa region, Mr Khan feared it looked like a plan to destabilize his party’s government in the province. However, he warned of the fallout from the move.

Posted in Dawn, August 13, 2022

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.dawn.com/news/1704583/imran-open-to-talks-with-pdm-if-polls-announced The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos