Joe Biden and Xi Jinping could hold first in-person meeting in November: report





Chinese officials told the the wall street journal that they plan for President Xi Jinping to visit Southeast Asia and meet his American counterpart Joe Biden in November. If Xi Jinping attends the G20 leaders’ summit, to be held in Bali, Indonesia, it would be the first time in the past two years that the Chinese president will make an international trip. Xi has not traveled outside of China due to the Covid-19 pandemic. It is also the first time the two leaders will meet in person after Bidens’ inauguration. Preparations for the visit indicate Xi is confident he will make a smooth transition to his third term as Chinese president and Communist Party leader at the two-decade congress due to take place later this year. He is expected to conclude the party congress first, after which he will attend the G20 leaders’ summit in Indonesia between November 15 and 16. Xi will attend the Asia-Pacific Economic Cooperation Summit in Bangkok to be held two days later. The meeting between Joe Biden and Xi Jinping will be held on the sidelines of one of the two summits, sources close to the developments said. the wall street journal. Neither the White House nor the Chinese Foreign Ministry has confirmed or shared any details about the possibility of a meeting between Xi and Biden. Xi visited Myanmar in January 2020, a week after Chinese health officials acknowledged the Covid-19 outbreak in Wuhan had become severe. He briefly visited Hong Kong and Macao earlier this year. Xi’s absence from global forums comes at a time when relations between China and the United States have hit new lows. The relationship soured further when US House Speaker Nancy Pelosi visited Taiwan, which China saw as an affront to the one-China policy it urges the world to follow and regards Taiwan as an inalienable part of China. The decision to leave Beijing could also have been taken to strengthen relations between China and its immediate neighbors in Southeast Asia. The United States, with the Quad grouping and the IPEF, is working to strengthen its presence in the region as well as in the western Pacific. Some see the meeting as a signal that China would ease the draconian restrictions it imposes on its residents in the name of the Covid Zero policy. Under Covid Zero there is not much reliance on vaccines and herd immunity, but officials are emphasizing strict quarantine measures and lockdowns. These have had an impact on the Chinese economy but Xi is not ready to ease the Covid Zero. (with contributions from The Wall Street Journal) Read it Recent news and recent news here

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.news18.com/news/world/joe-biden-and-xi-jinping-could-hold-first-in-person-meeting-this-november-report-5742997.html The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos