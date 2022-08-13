India’s Commonwealth Games contingent meets Prime Minister Narendra Modi at his home





India’s CWG contingent meets PM Modi at his home©Twitter

The Indian contingent which represented the country in the recently concluded Commonwealth Games contingent on Saturday met Prime Minister Narendra Modi at his residence. The Indian contingent finished the mega event with 61 medals in their prize pool, including 22 gold. Stars like PV Sindhu, Bajrang Punia, Vinesh Phogat and Lakshya Sen won the gold medal. The official Sports Authority of India (SAI) Twitter account posted photos of the contingent preparing to meet Prime Minister Modi at his home on Saturday. #TeamIndia is all smiles Take one like the Indian #CWG2022 The contingent prepares to meet the Hon. PM Shri @Narendra Modi home soon Can you feel their excitement!?

Comment #Cheer4India#HarGharTiranga#AmritMahotsav

1/1 pic.twitter.com/tCAZSjjKkL SAI Media (@Media_SAI) August 13, 2022 The Indian women’s cricket team had won a silver medal after the team led by Harmanpreet Kaur failed in the gold medal match against Australia. The women’s hockey team won bronze after beating New Zealand while the men’s hockey team won silver. India finished 4th in the medal tally with 22 gold, 15 silver and 23 bronze medals and with a total of 61 Commonwealth Games medals. India had their fifth-best all-time performance in their Commonwealth Games history, their best being a total of 101 medals when the Games were held on home soil in 2010. Promoted Achieving 61 medals this time round is of great significance as shooting, which is India’s most successful discipline historically with 135 medals, was not included in the games this time around. (With ANI inputs) Topics discussed in this article

