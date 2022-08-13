Hockey turf in Pakistan ripped up for Imran Khan’s political speech. Not so sporty





New Delhi: How can a sportsman do such a thing to the country’s sports? That’s the prevailing sentiment in Pakistan over former Prime Minister Imran Khans’ rally scheduled for August 13 at the Lahores National Hockey Stadium for which the astroturf has been removed.

Khan, chairman of Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI), will attend a Haqiqi Azadi Jalsa, which his party calls a historic address where the future strategies of the PTI will be unveiled, Dawn newspaper reported.

But people are not happy. On the one hand, the removal of the blue astroturf, which was installed in the world’s largest hockey stadium inside the Nishtar Park sports complex in 2012, is said to have resulted in a loss of Rs 15 crore.

Stressing that it was one of the few relatively well-kept grounds in Pakistan, Muzamil Asif, sports journalist at Geo TV, criticized the decision to scrap the astroturf.

For the PTI, the main attraction is that the masses would come in droves, according to Andleeb Abbas, the party’s information secretary.

Gathering to unveil the future plans of the PTI

At a minority community convention in Islamabad, Imran Khan said he would hold the rally to celebrate Pakistan’s true freedom on August 13 and show the nation how to achieve it.

“I will show the masses what real freedom really entails on August 13,” Khan said in his speech to a minority convention on Thursday, The News International reported.

Dr. Yasmin Rashid, Chairman of the Punjab Central Unit of the PTI, claimed that they will make history at the national stadium by celebrating true freedom.

Responding to widespread criticism over the removal of the astro turf, Punjab Sports Minister Taimur Masood said a new tender will be launched soon while the turf ripped from the National Hockey Stadium will be installed at the Hockey Stadium. Sargodha in Punjab.

The National Hockey Stadium is said to get a new synthetic turf costing Rs 15 million by the end of this year, Minute Mirror reported.

Not the original rally location

PTI had previously planned to hold its rally at the Parade Ground Islamabad, but later changed the venue to Lahore, fearing chaos and chose the National Hockey Stadium to host the participants.

Following this, Ata Tarar, special assistant to Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif, petitioned the Lahore High Court to stop the PTI from staging the rally as the removal and installation of astroturf will cost millions of rupees.

In 2009, a three-member Punjab sports department committee in its report said astroturf was unsafe for players, saying it failed to meet international standards, Dawn reported.

Earlier, PTI chief Fawad Chaudhry said the artificial turf at the National Hockey Stadium was not removed but only replaced.

