Connect with us

Politics

Prime Minister Modi calls Tiranga Shikara gathering at Dal Lake a ‘wonderful collective effort’

Published

31 seconds ago

on

By

 


Sources

1/ https://Google.com/

2/ https://www.firstindia.co.in/news/india/pm-modi-calls-tiranga-shikara-rally-at-dal-lake-a-wonderful-collective-effort

The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article