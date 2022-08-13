Prime Minister Modi calls Tiranga Shikara gathering at Dal Lake a ‘wonderful collective effort’

New Delhi: On Friday, Prime Minister Narendra Modi called the Tiranga Shikara gathering at Dal Lake in Srinagar a “magnificent collective effort”.

On Friday, the Department of Youth Services and Sports of Jammu and Kashmir organized a Tiranga Shikara gathering at Dal Lake. Taking to Twitter, Prime Minister Modi said, “Wonderful collective effort on Dal Lake! #HarGharTiranga.”

‘Har Ghar Tiranga’ is a campaign under the aegis of Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav to encourage people to bring Tiranga home and hoist it to mark the 75th anniversary of India’s independence.

The rally was reported by Union Territory Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha as part of the “Har Ghar Tiranga” campaign called by Prime Minister Narendra Modi under the aegis of Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav.

As India celebrates its 75th anniversary of independence this year, Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav has brought a wave of celebrations to the country. “Har Ghar Tiranga” is the campaign launched by the Government of India to encourage every citizen of our great nation to take the tricolor home and hoist it with pride.

The “Har Ghar Tiranga” campaign under the aegis of Azadi ka Amrit Mohatsav is a big success in Jammu and Kashmir with large numbers of people joining the celebrations to mark 75 years of Indian independence .

Various activities are carried out by different departments and schools in the Kashmir Valley under this initiative.

Women and girls from the Baramulla district in northern Kashmir are contributing to this initiative. Women from Self Help Groups set up by the Indian Army in the remote villages of Trikanjan and Bernate in Boniyar Tehsil near the Line of Control (LoC) have volunteered to sew Tiranga for houses in these inaccessible villages. This effort by Kashmiri women will facilitate the provision of Tiranga to every household.

A large number of students recently took part in a painting competition organized as part of the “Har Ghar Tiranga” campaign organized by Hamdaniya Mission High School Pampore in Pulwama district in south Kashmir.

Earlier on August 5, JK LG Sinha kicked off ‘The Great India Run’ from the iconic Lal Chowk Srinagar, where marathon runners were expected to run a distance of over 800 kilometers from Srinagar to New Delhi with the message of peace and freedom. national integration. . This race was also dedicated to the “Har Ghar Tiranga” campaign to mark “Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav”.

Earlier on Wednesday, Prime Minister Modi said the Indian national flag does not just contain three colors per se, but reflects pride in our past, commitment to the present and dreams for the future.

Addressing a rally from Tiranga to Surat via video conference, Prime Minister Modi reminded that in a few days India will complete its 75 years of independence and said we are all preparing for this historic Independence Day while the tricolor is hoisted at every street corner. from the country.

The Prime Minister said he was happy that the Tiranga Yatras being held across the country reflect the power and dedication of the Har Ghar Tiranga Abhiyan.

“From August 13 to 15, the tricolor will be hoisted in every house in India. People from all walks of life, all castes and all creeds are spontaneously joining in one identity. That is identity of the conscientious citizen of India,” he said. said. (YEARS)