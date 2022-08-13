The ball is in Imran Khan’s court…





The verdict will have absolutely no effect on PTI’s popularity. His real misfortunes, if any, will be legal.

Last week, the Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) in its highly significant verdict announced that Imran Khan’s Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) had taken funds from foreign countries, including the United States, the United Arab Emirates United States, Australia and the United Kingdom. According to the country’s law, political parties are prohibited from receiving such funds from foreign nationals or companies. The case which was first filed by a disgruntled founding member of PTI, Akbar S Babar in November 2014, has come to an end after eight long years as PTI lawyers have tried every possible legal tactic to delay the procedure.

Following the verdict, the Federal Investigation Agency (FIA) launched its investigation and reported that 13 hidden foreign accounts and 34 suspicious transactions were identified. According to the news, the FIA ​​issued notices to the affected banks and also interviewed four PTI members who allegedly received sums in this regard.

I’m not going to talk about the merits of the decision because too much has already been written about it. There is broad consensus that PTI did indeed violate the law by accepting this funding. Even the PTI’s own leadership has consistently complained that the ECP has not investigated similar cases from other parties. Moreover, the fact that previously the PTI had used all possible delaying tactics also indicates the fact that the party knew that it was on a very low wicket.

Imran’s resurgence in popularity – he is arguably the most popular leader currently – means he cannot die politically for lack of public support. Thus, given this situation, the significance of this case in terms of involvement has multiplied as the decision has potentially serious legal and electoral implications for the PTI. In other words, this verdict can be a game-changer and is currently one of the few options left to unseat the increasingly dangerous Imran Khan.

So what are the electoral implications for the PTI? Did the verdict damage its carefully crafted reputation as a clean party? From a normative point of view, maybe so. The PTI has clearly broken the law and furthermore the fact that the infamous Abraaj Group is also involved in foreign funding, using coverage of a charity cricket match, puts a very serious question mark on the financial integrity of the party.

However, my contention is that this verdict, while tarnishing PTI’s reputation in some neutral circles, will have absolutely no effect on its popularity. In fact, I believe the verdict gives the PTI another opportunity to further energize its already angry base of support by claiming that it is being deliberately targeted by the establishment and the Pakistan Democratic Movement (PDM) who are working on a foreign agenda. secret. At present, therefore, every accusation or action taken against PTI has a completely counterproductive effect.

There are two main reasons behind the apparent success of PTI. First, the PTI is not exactly a political party that evolved naturally over time, but rather a personality cult centered around the messiah. I have previously written about how the main supporters of the PTI are more ideological, having been successfully educated in Pakistani nationalism and fascinated by Imran who they believe is the embodiment of patriotism and religious devotion. Personality cults are inherently immune to negative news (even if it is absolutely true) and are in fact susceptible to interpreting it as false accusations and conspiracies. In Imran’s case, his cult has only grown stronger after his ouster and his supporters believe the verdict is another nefarious attempt to slander their hero to prevent him from a triumphant return.

Second, the political climate in the country has become extremely polarized and when polarization occurs, opposing camps become even more entrenched in their positions. Many scholarly works examine polarization and there is a general consensus that it undermines rational voting behavior by dividing voters into largely mutually exclusive groups, thereby eroding common ground. Under such circumstances, intense distrust and hatred of the opposing camp develops, which prevents an objective analysis of the factual situation. In Pakistan, Imran’s followers are already sectarian and therefore the increase in polarization has an amplified effect and so it is very unlikely that they will be swayed, and in fact will gravitate more towards their leader. Therefore, the PTI’s electoral prospects may have actually improved – if analyzed from a popularity perspective – after this verdict.

That said, PTI’s real misfortunes, if any, will be legal. In Pakistan, the legal route has often been used to dislodge a popular politician. In contemporary times, Pakistani Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) supremo Nawaz Sharif is the clearest example of how the legal and judicial mechanism has been used to disqualify him for life. To this end, the courts have interpreted Iqama’s mere non-declaration in his nomination papers as proof that he did not meet the criteria set out in Article 62 of the Constitution according to which a person cannot be qualified as a member. of the national or provincial body. legislatures if not ‘Sadiq and Ameen’ – truthful and trustworthy.

Despite having a rather weak base, Nawaz was disqualified mainly due to his issues with the then establishment. In the case of PTI, this case will be decided by the Supreme Court and, ultimately, Imran’s relationship with the establishment will determine his legal fate. If Imran continues his confrontational stance with the establishment, then the latter has a much stronger legal basis to disqualify Imran and even dissolve the PTI. Of course, Imran’s newfound popularity and enormous power on the streets will be crucial considerations and therefore, if such a decision is made, Imran’s early supportive electronic media channels will be targeted, as well as a crackdown on his active social media followers. The state could also arrest some key party spokespersons. Some of the above has already started happening, indicating that the condition might be reaching its tolerance threshold.

Right now the ball is in Imran Khan’s court.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://tribune.com.pk/article/97621/the-ball-is-in-imran-khans-court The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos