PM Modi to interact with 2022 CWG Medal winners at his residence today





Prime Minister Narendra Modi will welcome all the 2022 Commonwealth Games medalists to his official home at 11 a.m. on Saturday, news agency ANI reported. After their outstanding performance in Birmingham, the Prime Minister will meet the Commonwealth Games champions in person for the first time. Taking to Twitter, Prime Minister Modi said, “I am looking forward to interacting with the Indian contingent of CWG 2022 at my residence on August 13 at 11am. The whole country is proud of the achievements of our athletes at the Games. » Looking forward to interacting with the Indian contingent of CWG 2022 at my residence tomorrow August 13 at 11am. The entire nation is proud of the achievements of our athletes at the games. — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) August 12, 2022 Prime Minister Modi has already congratulated every athlete who has won a medal for their nation. The Prime Minister took to his official Twitter account to thank the Indian competitors who won gold at the event. PM Modi also wished those who did not finish on the podium. Nearly 200 Indian competitors battled it out for medals in 16 different sports at the 2022 Commonwealth Games in Birmingham from July 28 to August 8. India finished fourth in the 2022 Commonwealth Games medal tally, with 61 medals (22 gold, 16 silver and 23 bronze). Wrestling led the medal tally with 12 medals, including six gold, while weightlifting had ten. India recorded the fourth-best performance in Commonwealth Games history, winning a total of 101 medals when the Games were held on home soil in 2010. India’s women’s cricket team also made history by winning silver in the first-ever CWG T20 tournament. The gold medal won by Nikhat Zareen was one of the biggest highlights of this massive event. Zareen said she was delighted to meet Prime Minister Narendra Modi and would take his autograph on her boxing gloves after winning a medal in the women’s lightweight 50kg division final. Indian boxer and world champion Nikhat Zareen defeated Carly MC Naul of Northern Ireland in the women’s 50kg (light flyweight) final on Sunday. “I am very happy to meet Prime Minister Modi; I took a selfie with him last time and I want a new one now. Last time I took his autograph on my T-shirt, now I will take it on my boxing gloves,” Nikhat Zareen told ANI after winning the gold medal on August 07. On Monday, the 2022 Commonwealth Games came to a close with a spectacular Closing Ceremony at Birmingham’s Alexander Stadium. The Governor of Victoria was honored with the Commonwealth Games Flag. The Commonwealth Games will be held in the Australian state of Victoria in 2026. (With ANI entries)

