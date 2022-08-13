In front of PKB and Gerindra Cadres, Prabowo calls Jokowi one of the best presidents of Indonesia





Prabowo Subianto, general chairman of the Gerindra party, said that Joko Widodo (Jokowi) was one of the best presidents in Indonesia. Prabowo’s statement was delivered in his speech during the declaration of a coalition with the National Awakening Party (PKB) at the Sentul International Convention Center (SICC), Bogor, West Java on Saturday (13/8/2022). Prabowo then recounted when he became a political rival with Jokowi, until later joining Jokowi. Note that in the 2014 and 2019 elections, Prabowo lost the presidential race with Jokowi. However, Prabowo later entered the Indonesia Maju cabinet to serve as defense minister. Many of Prabowo’s supporters in the 2014 and 2019 presidential elections were disappointed with former Kopasus Danjen’s political stance. However, Prabowo analyzes that many of those who are disappointed come from abroad. I am Jokowi’s political rival. When I joined, there were parties who were disappointed. After my analysis, the disappointed are actually many who come from abroad. Because they always love to see Indonesia riot, brothers and sisters, Prabowo said. He said it was now his third year as Joko Widodo’s subordinate. Prabowo admits he is not shy as loyalty is his soul. Prabowo said a great nation is a nation that has wise and wise leaders. I was Pak Joko Widodo’s rival for 10 years, but at that time he had a big soul to call for reconciliation. He has a great spirit to invite me to join his government. In which countries have people lost their elections and I know many who are not in favor of me joining them, he explained. So, I must say that I see this as a statesman’s attitude. Maybe one day history will say that Pak Jokowi is one of Indonesia’s best presidents, he added. Prabowo believes that if he is lucky enough to become president, it will not be easy to continue what Jokowi has built. God willing, I will have the opportunity to lead this country, it will not be easy to continue what it has built. Like it or not, our country is now relatively under control. We can control the Covid that threatens the world. Not 100% sure yet, but we’re checking it. In fact, we can gather (in Rapimnas) like that, Prabowo said. So, if there is success, it must be admitted that success and success are due to his leadership, Prabowo concluded. (faz/ipg)

