Uyghur news recap: 512 August 2022

Here is a summary of news related to Uyghurs around the world:

China’s anti-crime campaign targets some Uyghurs

Beijing’s ‘Hundred Days of Action’ campaign, which aims to crack down on criminals and fugitives across the country, also targets Uyghurs in Xinjiang deemed to be ‘religious extremists’, ‘separatists’, ‘terrorists’ and two-faced people. According to Radio Free Asia, the Chinese Communist Party often applies the term “two-faced” to Uyghur officials who wish to carry on their cultural and religious traditions. Western rights organizations and governments have accused China of genocide and crimes against humanity, which Beijing has denied.

Uyghur who studied in Turkey arrested on his return to Xinjiang

A Uyghur who left to study in Turkey in 2010 returned to China last year to work in the subsidiary of an international company in Guangzhou, in southern China. Last month, Chinese police arrested him, RFA reported. The place and reason for his arrest are unknown.

Xinjiang lockdown due to COVID-19 outbreak

Xinjiang authorities have imposed new lockdowns in the region due to a new COVID-19 outbreak. The number of people infected with COVID-19 in Xinjiang rose to 274 from July 31 to August 31. 6. Chinese government officials in the region told RFA Chinese tourists from Gansu province are believed to be the source of the outbreak.

Shipments from major Chinese solar panel companies to the United States are detained or returned

The Wall Street Journal reported that shipments from Chinese solar panel companies such as Longi Green Energy Technology, Jinko Solar and Trina Solar had been held or returned in recent weeks. The Uyghur Forced Labor Prevention Law, which came into force in June, requires companies to prove that imports are not made by Uyghur forced labor from Xinjiang.

China targets Canadian professor for Uyghur research

Darren Byler, a professor of international studies at Simon Fraser University in Canada and author of two books on the human rights situation of Uyghurs in China, has been branded by Chinese state media as a government agent American, an accusation he denies.

In short

Amid pressure from China on Michelle Bachelet, the UN human rights chief, to halt publication of the long-awaited report on human rights in Xinjiang, her office said to VOA that she had committed to publishing the report in August. “As we said, the high commissioner is committed to publishing the report before the end of her mandate at the end of the month,” the spokeswoman for the UN High Commissioner for Human Rights told VOA. Rights (OHCHR), Liz Throssell.

note quote

“As you approach your departure as high commissioner on August 31, the report remains buried as CCP diplomats have reportedly conducted a wave of confidential lobbying to stop its publication. Do not let the CCP further taint your mandate of commissioner by withholding the report for one more minute.”

US Senator Marco Rubio, demanding that OHCHR’s Bachelet immediately release the report on human rights in Xinjiang