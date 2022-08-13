Douglas Ross reveals ‘angry’ Boris Johnson insulted him when he told him to quit

A FURIOUS Boris Johnson has sworn at Douglas Ross after the latter told him he had to quit Partygate, the Scottish Tory leader has revealed.

He told an Edinburgh Fringe audience that there had been some rude words from the Prime Minister, adding: I would say he was angry.

Mr Ross called on the Prime Minister to step down from breaking Covid rules in January this year, then infamously turned around and backed him in March after Russia invaded Ukraine.

He then called on Mr Johnson to surrender a second time in June when Tory MPs forced a vote of confidence in the Prime Minister, which he narrowly survived.

Speaking about his relationship with Mr Johnson at the Pleasance EICC, the MP for Moray said he had two particularly difficult phone calls with the Prime Minister.

The first was when he resigned as Minister for the Office of Scotland in May 2020 over the Dominic Cummings case, when the Prime Minister’s top aide retained his job after leaving London during the lockdown.

Mr Cummings also claimed he traveled to Barnard Castle to test his eyesight.

Mr Ross said: I thought that as the second most senior British minister in Scotland after the Secretary of State, I should be on TV, radio and somehow defend Dominic Cummings driving for half an hour to test his eyesight.

No one else had quit at this point, and no one did.

I had a discussion with the Prime Minister that evening and everything went well. One of my children was crying at the time, and the Prime Minister’s child behind him was also crying.

We had more discussions about it. One of the last things he said to me was, Douglas, don’t do this, no one personally benefits from his resignation.

And I just paused and said, you resigned as Foreign Minister and now you’re at number 10, so there are instances where resigning is actually good enough.

And then, of course, the second phone call I had was in January, when I said I couldn’t support his position any longer.

He said he changed his position because of the war in Europe which overshadowed Partygate.

Pressed for details of his call with the Prime Minister, Mr Ross said: It was a Wednesday afternoon, just after PMQs, which is not the ideal time to speak to a Prime Minister.

This is the time of the week when they are most vulnerable. Either they just got away with it, or they made a bit of a mess, etc.

He was in his office behind the President’s chair. I was in the Scottish Parliament.

In some ways it was probably easier to do it over the phone rather than face to face.

I was one of the first senior officials to ask the Prime Minister to resign.

He wasn’t particularly happy about that.

We saw it in the reaction of its staunchest supporters.

When asked if Mr Johnson had been genuinely angry and if there had been any shouting, Mr Ross replied: Yeah. I would say he was angry.

One of his deputies said that they no longer had confidence in him. I think that would be a tough conversation for any party leader to have with your MPs telling you that, especially when you’re the prime minister. That kicks it up a notch.

When you not only say that you think you are unfit to lead the party, but to lead the country.

Asked jokingly by co-host Iain Dale if Mr Johnson had said what do you think you are doing?, Mr Ross did not deny there had been swearing.

He said I can’t, yeah, em

Asked by co-host Jacqui Smith if the classically trained Prime Minister had used any rude Latin words, Mr Ross replied: They were rude. They weren’t necessarily Latin from what I remember.

When asked how he responded, Mr Ross said his job as a football referee was helpful.

I always try to dampen it. You cannot react. I would love to react to some players running towards me, insulting me and saying things, but you just have to stay calm.

Mr Ross also spoke of Mr Johnson’s defenders who turned on him after calling him out, including MP Jacob Rees-Mogg, who branded the Scottish leader a lightweight.

He said: It was on Newsnight and Kirsty Wark had an Oooft! moment, and I thought that was clearly a line, they wanted to mitigate any potential dissent.

I said he was entitled to his point of view. Coming from someone who prides himself on being courteous to his colleagues, I think this was a surprise.

But for me, it was water on a duck’s back, it happened, and we’re moving.