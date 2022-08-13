FBI seized ‘top secret’ documents from Donald Trump’s Mar-a-Lago property, unsealed search warrant reveals





Court documents have revealed the FBI seized 11 sets of classified information from Donald Trump’s property in Florida earlier this week, some of which was marked “top secret”.

Key Points:Donald Trump did not object to the release of the list of items recovered by the FBI following its search of his Mar-a-Lago estateUnsealed search warrant reveals that Mr. Trump is making the investigated for possible violations of the Espionage Act and several other laws The Justice Department had requested that the warrant be unsealed citing ‘substantial public interest’

A federal judge unsealed the search warrant and a list of items recovered by the FBI after the former president said he had no objection to their release.

The search warrant reveals that Mr. Trump is being investigated for possible violations of the Espionage Act, a federal law that prohibits the possession or transmission of national defense information.

The other two laws cited concern the concealment, suppression or destruction of documents.

In a statement on his social media platform, Mr Trump said the documents at issue were “all declassified” and placed in “secure storage”.

“They didn’t need to ‘seize’ anything. They could have had it whenever they wanted without playing politics and breaking into Mar-a-Lago,” he said.

Mr Trump previously called for the “immediate” release of the federal warrant used by the FBI to search his Mar-a-Lagoestate.

It came hours after the Justice Department asked a court to unseal the warrant, with Attorney General Merrick Garland citing “substantial public interest in this matter”.

In posts on his Truth Social platform, Mr. Trump wrote: “Not only will I not oppose the release of documents, but I will go one step further by ENCOURAGING the immediate release of these documents.”

He went on to attack the FBI’s search for Mar-a-Lago as “un-American, unwarranted, and unnecessary”.

“Release the documents now!” he wrote.

The list of seized property includes several entries for “Various secret documents”. (Reuters: Jim Bourg)

The Justice Department’s request is striking because these documents traditionally remain sealed pending an ongoing investigation.

But the department appeared to recognize that its silence since the search had created a vacuum for bitter verbal attacks from Mr. Trump and his allies, and that the public had a right to hear the FBI’s side on what prompted the Monday’s action at the former president’s home.

“The clear and powerful public interest in understanding what transpired in these circumstances weighs heavily in favor of unsealing,” said a motion filed Thursday in federal court in Florida.

During his successful presidential campaign in 2016, Mr. Trump frequently pointed to an FBI investigation into his Democratic challenger, Hillary Clinton, into whether she mishandled classified information.

The department specifically requested the unsealing of the warrant along with a property receipt listing the items seized, along with two unspecified attachments.

Donald Trump’s Mar-a-Lago estate was raided by the FBI this week. (AP Photo: Steve Helber)

