75 years after its independence, democracy in India is in danger
The August 5 demonstrations by the main opposition party to protest the cost of living and unemployment began like any other such mobilization: an opposition party with little electoral clout took to the streets to criticize the government popular of Prime Minister Narendra Modi.
The protest changed tone, however, when some lawmakers from the Congress Party led by Rahul Gandhi – Modi’s main rival in the last two elections – addressed parliament and a tense situation with the police developed.
Democracy is part of India’s history, Gandhi later said in a tweet, describing photos of his brief detention, along with other senior leaders of his party.
More than one believes that democracy is losing ground in India, the largest democratic country in the world, with 1.4 billion inhabitants.
Experts and government critics say the judiciary is becoming less independent. Freedom of the press and of expression is increasingly compromised. Religious minorities are heavily harassed by Hindu nationalists. And generally peaceful protests are hampered by internet restrictions and the arrest of leaders.
Most former colonies have struggled to establish sustainable democratic processes. India has been more successful than most in this regard, said Booker Prize-winning novelist Arundhati Roy. Today, 75 years later (independence), seeing it systematically and violently dismantled is traumatic.
Modi’s ministers say democratic principles remain in force and are being strengthened.
If the world today feels that democracy is somehow the future, it is largely thanks to India, Foreign Minister Subrahmanyam Jaishankar said in April. There was a time when, in this part of the world, we were the only democracy.
Jaishankar tiene razn.
On August 15, 1947 at midnight, the voice of Jawaharlal Nehru, the country’s first Prime Minister, was heard.
At the stroke of midnight, when the world sleeps, India will wake up and experience life and freedom, he declared on this solemn occasion. He then promised: To the nations and peoples of the world, we send our greetings and our commitment to cooperate with you in promoting peace, freedom and democracy.
He had just begun a transition from British colony to democracy, the first in South Asia, which transformed a nation with enormous poverty into one of the fastest growing economies in the world, sitting at the table of bigger and it is a counterweight to China, its authoritarian neighbour.
Except for a brief hiatus in 1975, India remained true to democratic principles, with largely free elections, an independent judiciary that pitted the executive against each other, a thriving press, a strong opposition, and peaceful transitions from power.
But many experts say the country gradually shelved some of its commitments and the backsliding accelerated after Modi came to power in 2014. They accuse his populist government of using its power to undermine freedoms democratic and promote a Hindu nationalist agenda.
The deterioration appears to be continuing, affecting several vital democratic institutions, such as freedom of speech and alternative sources of information, as well as freedom of association, said Staffan I. Lindberg, director of the V-Dem Institute. , a Swedish think tank that assesses the health of democracies.
Modi’s party denies this. A spokesman, Shehzad Poonawalla, said India had a thriving democracy under Modi’s government and had regained a republic.
Most democracies are going through difficult times and never have more countries experienced setbacks than in the past decade, the International Institute for Democracy and Electoral Assistance said last year when it added the United States, Brazil and India to its list of nations where democracy faces obstacles.
The deterioration of the situation in India prompted the American non-profit organization Freedom House to stop considering it a democracy and to label it a partly free country. The V-Dem Institute catalogs it as an electoral autocracy, just like Russia. And the Democracy Index published by The Economist Intelligence Unit described India as a failing democracy.
Modi proclaims democratic ideals, but under his rule, institutions are increasingly under pressure. Experts point out that there are a large number of cases pending before the Supreme Court in which the constitutionality of government measures is questioned.
Including the citizenship review that threatens to render nearly 2 million people stateless in Assam, the repeal of powers that gave Kashmir semi-autonomy, and campaign finance laws that disproportionately favor Modi’s ruling party, as well as his alleged use of military software to spy on politicians and journalists.
Former Supreme Court Justice Deepak Gupta, on the other hand, says democracy appears to be retreating in the face of the court’s failure to preserve civil liberties, denying bail and abusing sedition and terrorism laws through a part of the police, although these tactics were also used. by other governments in the past.
India is a multicultural, Hindu-majority country with some 200 million Muslims. It has a history of sectarian violence, but intolerance and violence against Muslims has increased in recent times. Some states ruled by Modi’s party have used bulldozers to demolish the homes and businesses of suspected Muslim protesters, in what some describe as a form of collective punishment of a community.
For the first time in history, the ruling party does not have a single Muslim lawmaker in parliament, amid a nationalist wave that is giving Modi major electoral success.
Under Modi, parliament passed major laws without much debate, including one on religion-linked citizenship and a controversial land reform that sparked mass protests. Unexpectedly, the government backed down on land reform, in what some saw as a triumph for democracy. But this feeling has been diluted with the growing harassment of freedom of expression and the press.
___
Rishi Lekhi collaborated with this office.
