Jokowi Proud of Indonesia U-16 National Team Wins 2022 AFF U-16 Cup

Indonesian National U-16 Team players celebrate the title after winning the 2022 AFF U-16 Final at Maguwoharjo Stadium, Depok, Sleman, DI Yogyakarta on Friday (12/8/2022). BETWEEN PHOTOS/Andreas Fitri Atmoko/rwa.

SLEMAN – The President of the Republic of Indonesia, Joko Widodo (Jokowi) is very proud of the success of the Indonesian National Team U-16 in winning the league title AFF U-16 Cup 2022 . Jokowi said the title successfully colored the preparations ahead of Indonesia’s 77th Independence Day. – The President of the Republic of Indonesia, Joko Widodo (Jokowi) is very proud of the success of the Indonesian National Team U-16 in winning the league title. Jokowi said the title successfully colored the preparations ahead of Indonesia’s 77th Independence Day. As known, Indonesia U-16 national team defeated Vietnam U-16 (1-0) in the 2022 AFF U-16 Cup Final. Playing at Maguwoharjo Stadium, Yogyakarta, Indonesia on Friday (12 /8/2022) WIB night, one goal The only puppet of the Indonesian U-16 national team was scored by Kafiatur Rizky (45+1). Also read: U-17 Asian Cup qualification awaits Garuda Asia This victory is a sweet gift for Indonesia, a country which will celebrate its 77th birthday on August 17, 2022. President Jokowi is also very proud of the achievements of the Bima Sakti troops. The Indonesian national U-16 football team presented the 2022 AFF U16 Cup champions after beating Vietnam 1-0 in the final last night at Maguwoharjo Stadium, Sleman, Yogyakarta, President Jokowi has written as quoted on his personal Instagram, Saturday (13/8/2022). ). Congratulations to the Garuda Asia team. The 2022 AFF U16 Cup title is truly proud of all the people preparing to host the Independence Day celebrations, he continued. Meanwhile, besides being a nice gift for Indonesia’s Independence Day, this win is also Garuda Asia’s second title in the 2022 AFF U-16 Cup. Previously, the Indonesian national team U-16 had won the 2018 AFF U-16 Cup. At that time, Garuda Asia who was still under the tutelage of Fakhri Husaini managed to snatch a penalty (4-3) after a draw (1-1) with the Thai national U-16 team. Of course, it is hoped that the Indonesian national U-16 team can continue to develop and excel in the international arena. (sto)

