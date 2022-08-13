FBI recovered top secret documents from Trump’s Mar-a-Lago home | Donald Trump News





The FBI has recovered documents labeled top secret from President Donald Trump’s former Mar-a-Lago estate in Florida, according to court documents released after a federal judge unsealed the warrant authorizing the unprecedented search this week.

A property receipt unsealed by court on Friday shows FBI agents took 11 sets of classified documents from the estate during a search Monday. The property receipt is a document prepared by federal agents to specify what was taken during a search.

The FBI’s search of Trump’s residence was based in part on suspicion of violations of US espionage law related to the unlawful withholding of sensitive defense documents, according to the warrant.

The files seized include some that have been marked as classified and some top secret. Court records did not provide specific details about the documents or information they might contain.

Top secret is the highest level of US government document classification. US law prohibits making public or mishandling classified documents.

On Friday, Trump claimed that documents seized by agents from his Florida club had all been declassified and argued that he would have turned over the documents to the Justice Department if asked.

First, everything has been declassified. Number two, they didn’t need to type anything. They could have had it anytime they wanted without playing politics and breaking into Mar-a-Lago, Trump wrote on his Truth Social platform.

While sitting presidents have the power to declassify information, that power lapses as soon as they leave office and it was unclear whether the documents in question had already been declassified.

Trump also kept the documents despite multiple requests from agencies, including the National Archives, to turn over presidential records in accordance with federal law.

U.S. Magistrate Judge Bruce Reinhart, the same judge who signed the search warrant that triggered the FBI’s search Monday, unsealed the warrant and property receipt Friday at the request of the Justice Department. He did so after Attorney General Merrick Garland said Thursday there was substantial public interest in the case, and Trump backed immediate release warrants.

Trump’s attorneys had received copies of the warrant and property receipts on Monday and could have made them public at any time.

The Justice Department told the judge Friday afternoon that Trump’s lawyers did not object to the proposal to make it public.

In messages published by Truth Social, Trump wrote: Not only will I not oppose the release of documents, but I will go one step further by ENCOURAGING the immediate release of these documents.

The Justice Department’s request is striking because these documents traditionally remain sealed pending an ongoing investigation. But the department appeared to recognize that its silence since the search had created a vacuum for bitter verbal attacks from Trump and his allies, and that the public was entitled to side with the FBI on what prompted Monday’s action at the home. of the former president.

The clear and powerful public interest in understanding what happened in those circumstances weighs heavily in favor of the unsealing, said a motion filed Thursday in federal court in Florida.

The search of Trump’s home has sparked fury among his supporters, with some Republican lawmakers vowing to investigate the Justice Department, including Garland, if they win office in the upcoming midterm elections.

Trump described the research as a political attack by Democrats to prevent him from running for president in 2024. President Joe Biden’s White House has repeatedly said it had no prior knowledge of the research and that it does not interfere with the Department of Justice. surveys.

What happens afterwards?

To obtain a search warrant, federal authorities must prove to a judge that there is probable cause to believe that a crime has been committed. Garland said he personally approved the warrant, a decision he said the department did not take lightly given that common practice is to select less intrusive tactics whenever possible. than a house search.

New York University law professor Stephen Gillers said Garland now had the option of doing nothing more or filing an indictment against Trump.

Gillers explained that, based on available information, Trump could potentially be charged with unlawful possession of classified material and possession of government property, you cannot remove government property from government offices.

The former president is now a private citizen, Gillers told Al Jazeera, but political considerations sometimes weigh in on the Justice Department’s decision whether or not to pursue cases.

Whether or not the Department of Justice pursues the charges must be assessed in light of who the accused would be. The Justice Department may choose not to pursue the charges so as not to further encourage bad behavior by Trump supporters, he said.

Gillers dismissed Trump’s claim that he would have handed over the document if asked as not credible, noting that the US government had been asking for the material for months.

But when it comes to the former president’s claim that he declassified the documents, that’s more of a gray area, according to the professor.

Everyone understands that the president can choose to declassify something because he is the chief executive. But how to go about declassifying something is an open question, Gillers said.

There is a process. Whether or not he has to honor that process or he can just wave his hand and snap his fingers and have it declassified is something we can still learn. It’s untested like much of what Trump has done.

