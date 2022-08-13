FIA asks Imran Khan to share his funding package with PTI





Ousted Prime Minister Imran Khan addresses a rally in this file photo. -AFP/File

ISLAMABAD: The Federal Investigation Agency (FIA) has requested information from PTI Chairman Imran Khan regarding the total funds provided to the party by domestic and international corporations and companies.

Following the judgment of the Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) which ruled that the PTI had received funds from prohibited sources, the FIA ​​launched a nationwide investigation into the matter.

In a letter to the President of the PTI, the FIA ​​asked Imran Khan to provide the record of the dues from the inception of the PTI to the present.

The investigative agency also requested annual statements of the PTI’s bank accounts since 1996, the record of its registered and unregistered organizations and trusts from the party leader.

Imran Khan is also invited to provide the file of national and international donors of the PTI. The FIA ​​has also asked the PTI President to separately provide details of funds received from various companies in different countries.

The agency also asked for the list of party bureau members, their CNICs and the names of those authorized to manage party bank accounts. The investigative agency also asked Imran Khan to provide details of the board that handles the party’s financial affairs.

The party president and general secretary have been asked to submit details to the FIA ​​within the next 15 days.

FIA summons PTI leaders in banned funding case

Earlier, the FIA ​​summoned former Speaker of the National Assembly and top PTI leader Asad Qaiser, former Sindh governor Imran Ismail and other leaders in reference to the ongoing investigation into the case of financing prohibited.

The notice sent to the former speaker stated that, in accordance with the verdict on the case of Akbar S Babar, Qaiser has two bank accounts and is associated with the operation of these two accounts; therefore, he was asked to appear before the investigation team to answer questions regarding the bank account details.

A five-member FIA monitoring team has been formed to oversee investigations in Islamabad, Karachi, Peshawar, Lahore and Quetta. The team is led by Muhammad Athar Waheed.

The FIA ​​launched the investigation on a letter written by Babar, requesting an investigation against the PTI for having received funds through accounts opened in the names of junior employees.

Akbar S Babar has officially approached the FIA ​​to launch an investigation against the PTI after the ECP verdict.

Babar told FIA that in 2011, the PTI financial council illegally allowed four employees of the party’s central secretariat to collect donations from their personal accounts in Pakistan and abroad.

A sum of 11.104 million rupees was deposited in the accounts of PTI employees, which exceeded their known sources of income, Babar said in his letter.

