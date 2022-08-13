Champion of Free Speech: World Leaders Condemn Attack on Salman Rushdie | world news





World leaders have expressed shock and sorrow at the attack on midnight children author Salman Rushdie who was brutally stabbed by a man at an event in New York on Friday. The 75-year-old Booker Prize winner is currently on a ventilator and fighting for his life. He suffered severe nerve damage, the stab punctured his liver and he could lose an eye, Rushdie’s press agent Andrew Wylie told the media. British Prime Minister Boris Johnson condemned the incident, calling it an attack on his freedom of expression. Appalled that Sir Salman Rushdie was stabbed while exercising a right we should never stop defending. At this time, my thoughts are with his loved ones. We all hope he’s okay, Johnson tweeted. The Mumbai-born British writer spent years in hiding after the release of his book satanic verses because Iran called him a “fatwa” and urged Muslims to kill him because of his controversial writings. Former UK Chancellor and one of Johnson’s top contenders, Rishi Sunak, also took to Twitter to express his shock. “Shocked to learn of the attack on Salman Rushdie in New York. A champion of free speech and artistic freedom. He is in our thoughts tonight,” Sunak wrote. Read also | Terrible day for authors everywhere, say Salman Rushdies peers after New York attack Foreign Secretary Liz Truss, the other British election runner-up, tweeted Shameful attack on Sir Salman Rushdie. People must be able to express themselves freely and freedom of expression must be defended. My thoughts are with him, his family and loved ones. French President Emmanuel Macron expressed support for the author and said France stood by Salman Rushdie. “For 33 years, Salman Rushdie embodied freedom and the fight against obscurantism. He has just been the victim of a cowardly attack by the forces of hatred and barbarism. His fight is our fight, it is universal. Today more than ever, we stand by his side,” he said. Taking to Twitter, US Senator Chuck Schumer said: “This attack is shocking and appalling. It is an attack on freedom of speech and thought, which are two core values ​​of our country and institution. Chautauqua. I hope Rushdie makes a speedy and full recovery and the perpetrator receives full accountability and justice.” All prayed for his speedy recovery. And we are grateful to good citizens and first responders for helping him so quickly,” said White House National Security Advisor Jake Sullivan. In India, Congress leaders Kapil Sibal, Shashi Tharoor and Shiv Sena MK Priyanka Chaturvedi were among the first to respond. Completely horrified and shocked by Salman Rushdie’s stabbing. I wish him a speedy and full recovery from his injuries, although with a heavy heart I recognize that life for him can never be the same again. A sad day, worse if creative expression can no longer be free and open, tweeted MP Tharoor of Thiruvanthapuram, who is also a writer. Rushdie was stabbed in the neck and chest on stage at a conference in New York state and airlifted to hospital, police said. In a statement, Rushdie’s editors at Penguin Random House said, “We condemn this violent public assault, and our hearts go out to Salman and his family at this distressing time.” Hadi Matar, 24, of Fairview, New Jersey, has been identified as the suspect who stabbed Rushdie, New York State Police said.

