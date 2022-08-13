Nuclear or not, classified or not, the Mar-a-Lago files endanger Trump | donald trump





Over the course of Friday, the circumstances of Monday’s FBI search of Donald Trump’s Mar-a-Lago home became much more specific, making it much worse for the former president.

The unsealed search and seizure warrant shows it was executed, in part, under the Espionage Act, a set of laws dating back to 1917 that have been used aggressively to pursue fugitives, whistleblowers and WikiLeaks founder Julian Assange. The code cited in the warrant carries a maximum penalty of 10 years in prison.

The inventory of the material taken out of Mar-a-Lago leaves no doubt about the importance of the documents which were discovered there. They included top secret and sensitive (SCI) compartmentalized information, meaning there were restrictions on their movement beyond their top secret status. It should normally only be in a specialized establishment, a SCIF. A SCIF was established at Mar-a-Lago, but it only operated as a secure facility during the Trump presidency.

A total of five sets of top secret documents are listed, three sets of secret documents and three sets of confidential documents, as well as photo binders and, curiously, information on French President Emmanuel Macron.

It was the warrant that was unsealed by court order on Friday, not the supporting affidavit from law enforcement that would have provided much more detail. So there is no confirmation one way or another in the Washington Post report that there were any nuclear weapons documents among the treasures.

Nuclear or not, that’s a lot of stuff classified, especially considering that 15 boxes of documents had already been removed in January after discussions between the National Archives and Trump officials, and then again in June under a citation to appear from the grand jury.

The papers withdrawn on Monday were withheld even after this subpoena, and their continued presence at Mar-a-Lago was confirmed to the FBI by an informant. As a result of all that focusing on the documents, the possibility that they were preserved by accident is extremely low.

It also seems significant that in seeking a warrant, the FBI did not invoke the 1924 code, which is normally used in the case of government employees clinging to documents they should not have. Instead, the Department of Justice used code 2071, relating to the concealment, deletion or mutilation of documents, and code 1519, relating to the destruction, alteration or falsification of records in federal investigations.

That suggests the government has reason to believe President Trump did more than just keep these documents, said University of Texas law professor Stephen Vladeck.

Trump’s defense strategy appears to be twofold. Part of it is the catch-all assertion that anything bad must have been planted by the FBI. It’s an extraordinary scorched-dirt road to take in the absence of any evidence, especially since there was once an attempt by a Trump supporter on an FBI field office that led to death. of the attacker by the police.

It may also be legally untenable as there appears to have been footage of the search that was available to Trump’s representatives on CCTV at the time. The Trump camp may not care, of course, as long as it clouds their tracks.

The second prong of Trump’s defense, somewhat contradictory to the first, is that, while still in the White House, he declassified all of the material in question by presidential executive order.

That would be unusual to say the least, and that would not be how declassification is supposed to work.

No matter [the presidents] powers might be to declassify documents, there are good policies and practical reasons for them to follow a process, and for that process to be documented and reflected on the markings of the documents themselves, Asha Rangappa, a former FBI special agent, said on Twitter.

Trump’s defense attorney might argue that’s not how Trump rolled around. His style was to do things informally. But to a large extent, that’s a moot point anyway. The Espionage Act predates the classification system introduced by decree after World War II, so it makes no reference to it. He talks about national defense information. It does not distinguish between classified and declassified documents. Unauthorized withholding of any legally relevant document remains a crime.

It is, however, a leap between Trump having a poor legal defense and the prospect of his arrest or criminal charges, moves that would have dramatic political consequences to say the least.

Although it’s called the Espionage Act, it doesn’t necessarily mean that Trump took the documents with the intention of passing them to a foreign power. The law also covers more minor offences, for example, someone who is legally in possession of documents, photos, etc. and passes them on to anyone not entitled to receive them, or fails to deliver them to officials who should have them.

It can also apply to someone who, through gross negligence, allows them to be removed from proper custody and fails to report it.

Fines can be imposed and the Ministry of Justice can simply hand over secret documents under lock and key.

I still think an arrest and prosecution are unlikely, Vladeck said. From the government’s perspective, it appears that at least part of this exercise was simply to remove things from President Trump’s possession, and that was accomplished, while his arrest and prosecution raises a whole different set of political complications.

One of the three laws cited in the search warrant, Code 2071, contains a clause stating that anyone who willfully and unlawfully conceals, removes, mutilates, obliterates, falsifies, or destroys government documents will be disqualified from holding office in the United States. . Again, Vladeck is skeptical whether this can be enforced for this type of offence.

There are questions about whether Congress can disqualify someone from the presidency through such status, he said. I think there would be a serious constitutional challenge to the power of Congress to disqualify by law unrelated to the 14th Amendment unrelated to the insurrection.

