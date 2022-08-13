Jesse Watters on the Mar-a-Lago raid: Democrats re-elected Donald Trump





Fox News host Jesse Watters analyzed the motives behind the FBI raid on former President Donald Trump’s Mar-a-Lago home on “Jesse Watters Primetime.”

Tonight, Democrats re-elected Donald Trump. The last three days, all we hear, “Show us the warrant. Show us the warrant.” So they pulled out the money order and the property receipt today, everything they took and everything they were looking for. Man, this thing backfired. It looks like the most clumsy abuse of power in American history. At this point, I wonder what the FBI didn’t take from Mar-a-Lago. I’d be surprised if there’s still furniture in his club.

LEVIN ON TRUMP RAID: “WHO HAS LOST TRACK OF THESE CLASSIFIED DOCUMENTS?”

According to this document, it was a nine-hour smash-and-grab. We’ll explain the elements to you in a second, but are you ready for the criminal charge they’re basing the raid on? Are you ready? They say they raided Trump’s house because he violated the Espionage Act. They say Donald Trump has been committing espionage against the United States of America and the law says he can try to harm the United States and help our adversaries.

Documents locked double-locked in his basement, protected by the secret service of his mansion, harm national security and aid and abet enemies and it gets better. They are also suing him for obstruction because there was a lock on the door they told him to put there. The most transparent president in American history, who we would actually like to be a little less transparent because he tells us everything, is in a way obstructing an investigation in which he was cooperating. Oh, and he’s also a saboteur. We return again to “Trump is a Russian asset” working against America.

Trump created the “America First” doctrine. How does he work against America? Biden is the guy who is compromised by China, lets the cartels control the border and sends their enemies in Iran pallets of cash in the middle of the night and he’s not spying? Biden’s family is in the pay of our enemies, but Trump is helping our enemies? Why again? The government creates documents for the president. The government then sends those documents to Florida with the president, and then the government accuses the president of having the documents? None of this makes sense.

The Espionage Act is aimed, for example, at Soviet double agents and spies, not at US presidents. By the way the Espionage Act is the same thing they investigated Hillary and Hillary didn’t even have classification authority and she intended because she was the one who put in place the server and our enemies have hacked it. I don’t think Trump’s storage unit was hacked and destroyed half of it. He was not searched.

WATCH THE MONOLOGY HERE:

