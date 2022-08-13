Prabowo says he has the same aspirations as Jokowi





Prabowi admitted joining Jokowi was the right decision. REPUBLIKA.CO.ID, BOGOR — President of the Gerindra Party Prabowo Subianto said, his decision to join the government of President Joko Widodo very precise. The reason for this is that Jokowi displayed a statesmanlike attitude by allowing him to join the government. “The highest and best art of the state is that we can convince our adversaries to become friends. This is where I recognize the leadership and statesmanship of Pak Jokowi,” Prabowo said in his speech at the meeting of the national leadership of the Gerindra (Rapimnas) party at the Sentul International Convention. Center (SICC), Bogor Regency, Friday (8/12/2022). Prabowo becomes a political opponent Jokowi in the presidential elections of 2014 and 2019. In these two contests, he suffered two defeats against the former mayor of Solo and the governor of DKI Jakarta. Although he was once a politician, Prabowo admits that Jokowi is a statesman without doubting his nationalism. He proved it when he served as defense minister in Indonesia’s advanced cabinet. “From the start, in 2014, I believed that Engineer Jokowi had a red and white heart. I believe he was like me, had aspirations to improve the lives of our people,” Prabowo said. As president, Jokowi is said to always put the little people first and is willing to accept suggestions from many parties. Prabowo also said once again that joining the Jokowi-Ma’ruf Amin government was not a bad choice. “I am in the government, I have experienced, I have to report to you (Gerindra party cadres). My decision to join the government is a very correct decision,” Prabowo said. President Joko Widodo (Jokowi) has given his response regarding the news that he has given his blessing to Defense Minister Prabowo Subianto to stand as presidential candidate in the 2024 elections. Nope like that to have to. Yes, please,” Jokowi told reporters at the State Palace, Jakarta on Friday (8/12/2022). According to him, this is in line with democracy in Indonesia. Moreover, as president, he also welcomes his ministers to pass it on to him. “Nope Maybe the president has, for example, a minister who came to pass it on to me, so I said no, I can’t. Yes, please,” Jokowi said.

