FirstFT: Donald Trump backs release of documents from FBI Mar-a-Lago raid





This article is an on-site version of our FirstFT newsletter. Sign up for our Asia, Europe/Africa or Americas edition to get it delivered straight to your inbox every weekday morning

Hello. Donald Trump said he supports the immediate release of documents related to the FBI search this week at his Mar-a-Lago estate, just hours after Attorney General Merrick Garland decided to unseal the warrant and list items recovered by federal agents.

The former US president called for the documents to be made public in a statement released just before midnight Thursday, after huddled with his legal team to discuss next steps in the legal standoff between him and law enforcement. Americans.

Not only will I not oppose the release of materials related to the un-American, unjustified and unnecessary raid and burglary of my home in Palm Beach, Florida, Mar-a-Lago, but I will go even further by ENCOURAGING the release immediate access to these documents, he wrote.

This unprecedented political militarization of law enforcement is inappropriate and highly unethical, he added.

Thanks for reading FirstFT Americas. Have a nice weekend Wai Kwen

Five other stories in the news

1. Asset managers betting big on crypto despite market rout Big-name fund managers are rushing into digital assets, finding new ways to monetize investor interest even as trading volumes and price of bitcoin and other cryptocurrencies plummeted.

Did you follow the news this week? Answer our questionnaire.

2. New Colombian President Gustavo Petro is pushing tax reform to fund an ambitious social agenda

3. Miami is becoming the booming new city for corporate lawyers Kirkland & Ellis is one of many law firms to relocate to capitalize on a migration accelerated by the coronavirus pandemic. In the year to July 2021, more Americans moved to Florida than any other state, 220,890 of them, according to census data.

4. GSK reassures shareholders about lawsuits against Zantac The pharmaceutical company said the litigation it faced over the withdrawal of heartburn drug Zantac was inconsistent with scientific consensus, as it tried to reassure shareholders investors after a decline in its share price. GSK has been named as a defendant in approximately 3,000 personal injury cases filed in the United States, alleging that taking the drug led to the development of cancer.

5. TikTok employees complain about a kill list aimed at expelling staff said created a work culture of fear.

The coming days

Inflation Reduction Act The bill is expected to pass the US House of Representatives before being signed into law by President Joe Biden.

Economic data Monthly industrial production figures for the EU are due, as are final consumer price index data from France for July, which will give an overview of the extent of the rise in prices and energy costs.

Corporate results New York-listed Italian luxury retailer Ermenegildo Zegna will report its first-half results. Several luxury goods brands have recently reported sustained consumer demand despite high inflation. Honest Company, the consumer goods company founded by American actress Jessica Alba, will report its second quarter results before the bell.

What else was reading and listening

Afghan women speak out Since Kabul fell to the Taliban in August last year, women across the country have had to find ways to cope with the upheaval in their lives. They used an app to share their thoughts, fears and dreams. Read their posts here.

Although it is daytime, darkness has spread. For girls and women, it’s like 20 years ago Nargis, August 16, 2021, 02:09.

The Taliban have said they will defend women’s rights under Islamic law, but analysts and diplomats remain deeply skeptical

Arctic is melting four times faster than the rest of the planet, study finds Scientists have long known that the Arctic is warming faster than the rest of the planet, but haven’t agreed on a rate . The warming effect, along with the long-term decline in sea ice levels, are considered two major indicators of climate change.

Low water levels in the Rhine cause problems for German industry After an unusually dry winter, a parched spring and a sweltering summer, the water level in the Rhine has fallen to a record low well below the required 80 cm so that loaded barges can pass safely. As a result, container ships carry a fraction of their usual cargo, leading to higher shipping costs and significant delays.

Russian diplomats are reduced to propagandists Once considered a sophisticated elite, foreign ministry officials now use extreme language to prove their loyalty to the Kremlin. Their statements are increasingly targeted not at an outside audience but at a domestic audience, writes Alexander Baunov, a former Russian diplomat.

My handwriting is terrible. Should I be worried? Years of typing and texting have taken their toll on Pilita Clark. My words streaked across the page like the trails of a snail soaked in crystal meth, she said. It could be important studies show that we learn more when we write by hand.

travel adventures

Find out where to really get away from it all, in Morocco, Chile, Lapland and New Zealand.

An Angling Trip in the Wilderness of Martin Pescador Eleven

This article is an on-site version of our FirstFT newsletter. Sign up for our Asia, Europe/Africa or Americas edition to get it delivered straight to your inbox every weekday morning

Thanks for reading and don’t forget you can add FirstFT to myFT. You can also choose to receive a FirstFT push notification every morning on the app. Send your recommendations and comments to [email protected] Register here.

Newsletters recommended for you

Disrupted Times Documenting changes in business and economics between Covid and conflict. register here

Discover the big ideas shaping today’s workplaces with a weekly newsletter from Editor-in-Chief Isabel Berwick. register here

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.ft.com/content/fae62d13-84f6-4e4a-8d6f-226c9cf5ae72 The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos