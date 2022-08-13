The ECP has no jurisdiction to disqualify Imran





ISLAMABAD:

The ball is now in the ECP’s court as it prepares to take credentials seeking nothing less than the disqualification of former prime minister and PTI leader Imran Khan. But legal experts warn that the top electoral body could end up giving up if it disqualifies the former prime minister against the procedure.

Meanwhile, the PML-N-led ruling coalition is confident it has finally located its arch-rival’s Achilles’ heel – it has a ripe case on its hands as some verdicts of a similar nature handed down by the judiciary reinforce his position that an ‘immaterial error’ was an automatic disqualification.

However, legal experts point to the difference and strongly doubt that the dense legal prose and major fundamental legal requirements, as well as the Supreme Court decisions, allow the ECP to issue the recusal of the former Prime Minister under the 62(1)(f) of the Constitution.

Experienced jurists believe that the PCE is not even within the jurisdiction of a “court”, which could render a verdict under Article 62(1)(f) of the Constitution.

According to former Additional Attorney General Waqar Rana, the ECP had no jurisdiction to disqualify any legislator given last year’s Supreme Court judgment in which MPA Salman Naeem was reinstated.

Even if he does so, Rana continues, the top election watchdog would not have enough legal merit to disqualify Imran because he has already tendered his resignation as an MP. However, another lawyer pointed out that Imran could still be considered an MP since his resignation has not yet been accepted by the Speaker of the National Assembly.

Meanwhile, sources have confirmed to The Express Tribune that a section of the PML-N has suggested that instead of taking a statement from the ECP, efforts should be made to reject Imran’s nomination papers Khan in light of the recent decision by the commission which ruled that his certificates regarding PTI accounts were false.

SC says ECP cannot decide applicants’ eligibility

In August last year, the Supreme Court ruled that the ECP had no power to review the qualification or disqualification of a candidate for election or a member of an assembly.

“In our view, there is no inherent power or jurisdiction in the commission itself under section 218(3) to consider the qualification/disqualification of a candidate/member, either as independent, stand-alone matter or as part of an electoral dispute,” said the majority judgment drafted by Justice Munib Akhtar and endorsed by Justice Syed Mansoor Ali Shah.

According to the judgment, the ECP decided on the eligibility of legislators in cases referred to it by the superior courts.

The judgment specifies that the question of qualification/disqualification is thoroughly tested by a dedicated procedure before the day of the election.

And of course, after the election, a losing candidate can always file a petition with the electoral court and challenge the issue. There is a direct appeal to this court against the decision of the electoral court.

When such a framework is available, it is difficult to see why such jurisdiction should be interpreted implicitly in art. 103AA and/or art. 9 so as to empower the commission, the judgment notes.

“In our opinion, whether Parliament has the legislative power to confer such power on the Commission by virtue of an Act passed under section 222 (an assumption which we make for the purposes of this judgment, without deciding), then it must be done explicitly and by express attribution and use of plain language. The provisions of Section 103 AA and Section 9 fall far short of that,” the judgment said.

The court also observed that as far as the question of qualification or disqualification, raised in the context of an electoral dispute and considered by the commission directly under Article 218, paragraph 3, is concerned, the provisions of Section 225 should be kept in mind.

This provides as follows: “No election to a House or to a Provincial Assembly may be questioned, except by an election petition presented to such court and in such manner as may be determined by the law of the Majlis- e-Shoora (Parliament).”

“To state that there is an independent power inherent in the Commission under s. 218(3) would run counter to this constitutional provision which, it should be noted, is framed in strongly negative terms. This indicates that these electoral disputes both fall within the scope of Article 225 must be examined by an electoral tribunal and not elsewhere and before another body such as, for example, the Commission claiming to exercise a jurisdiction which would be inherent in it under of section 218(3).”

The court also said that it is doubtless for this reason that both under art. 103AA and s. 9, the Commission was, and continues to be, “deemed to be an election tribunal to which an election petition has been made”.

“Even here, interestingly, the jurisdiction conferred on the Commission came, and does, come with a sunset provision: it must decide the matter within the stipulated 60 days, or ‘the election of the elected candidate shall be deemed to have become final’ .subject to an application (if any) to the Electoral Tribunal constituted under s.57 of the 1976 Act and now s.140 of the 2017 Act. law can regard the Commission as an electoral tribunal is a question which, while interesting, need not trouble us here.),” the judgment says.

The Supreme Court in the Hanif Abbasi case also noted that neither the ECP was a court nor a tribunal.

Section 62

Article 62 states that a person shall not be qualified to be elected or chosen as a member of the Majlis-e-Shoora (Parliament) unless he is sagacious, just and not profligate and honest and amen.

However, the 18th Amendment to the Constitution amended Section 62(1)(f) in 2010 to incorporate a condition that only a declaration of, among other things, dishonesty made by a court could bar a candidate from running for office. in parliament. or a provincial assembly.

The amended constitutional provision of Article 62 (1) (f) states that a person cannot be elected or chosen as a member of the Majlis-e-Shoora (Parliament) unless he is shrewd, just and not profligate, honest and amen, unless otherwise declared by a court of law”.

The highest court in the Allah Dino Khan Bhayo case noted that disqualification under Article 62(1)(f) of the Constitution can only be imposed by or pursuant to a declaration made by a court .

By this prescription, Section 62(1)(f) creates a legal, transparent and fair mechanism for an election candidate to challenge a claim that he or she is disqualified on one or more of the grounds listed in the said constitutional provision.

Thus, in the Sardar Yar Muhammad Rind case, the Supreme Court held that a judicial declaration disqualifying a candidate under Article 62(1)(f) of the Constitution must necessarily be based on oral or documentary evidence. .

In the Panama Papers case, the court clarified that even an electoral tribunal can disqualify a candidate only when his declaration is issued on the basis of the evidence available to him.

Such a requirement is implicit in Section 10A of the Constitution which makes due process and a fair trial a fundamental right in legal judicial process.

Thus, the determination of a dispute relating to a right or a responsibility, the recording of evidence including the right of cross-examination, the hearing of the arguments of the parties and a reasoned judgment are essential attributes of a tribunal.

The Islamabad High Court (IHC) had referred Faisal Vawda’s case to the ECP for trial. Currently, Vawda’s appeal is still pending before the Supreme Court. During the hearing, the court also raised the question of whether ECP had jurisdiction to disqualify him under Article 62 1 f of the Constitution.

