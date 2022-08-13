but where did Boris Johnson go?





Boris Johnson (right) during a visit to the Airbus factory in Broughton (Wales), August 12, 2022. OLI SCARFF / AFP Unaccustomed to provocations up to now, Subwayfree daily distributed in the United Kingdom, could not resist a biting irony, Friday, August 12: The Prime Minister presents a meeting, he headlined. Boris Johnson, who remains head of the British government pending the election of his successor on September 5, has been particularly discreet since his own party fired him. But on Thursday, he was present at a meeting with the bosses of electricity producers, organized in reaction to soaring energy bills in the United Kingdom. Rest assured, specified however Subway: The meeting did not lead to any immediate concrete actions. () In other words, [Boris Johnson] did absolutely nothing. Since his ouster from the leadership of the Conservative Party in July, Mr. Johnson’s blonde haired figure has almost disappeared from the radar screens. No notable announcements or major decisions have been made. Interested party claims it moreover: he is in charge of expediting current affairs and it is not him, in a transitional role, to take major strategic orientations. Major budget decisions should be left to the next prime minister, announced a press release from Downing Street on August 7. Read also: Article reserved our subscribers Liz Truss, Rishi Sunak: who are the two candidates to succeed Boris Johnson? Important Personal Matters The British leader, who has nothing more to gain politically, would he have taken an early vacation? A government spokeswoman, a bit annoyed, replies in a pinched tone: Didn’t you read the report of the day[de jeudi]? Let it be said, Boris Johnson, in addition to his meeting with the electricity producers, was active that day: he telephoned Sheikh Mohammed Ben Zayed Al Nahyan, President of the United Arab Emirates, and appointed a certain Pippa Lambert as interim president of the organization for supervising the salaries of senior civil servants. Mr. Johnson is also busy with important personal matters. On July 30, he celebrated his marriage to Carrie Johnson, ne Symonds, 33, with whom he had lived for three years and with whom he has two children. The couple officially married in the spring of 2021 but hadn’t found time to throw a party. Read also: Article reserved our subscribers Boris Johnson: from resounding victory to chaotic fall, three years of turbulence The outgoing Prime Minister, 58, had initially planned to receive his guests at Checkers, an official country residence. But his project having caused gnashing of teeth, on this new mix between personal and professional life, Mr. Johnson relied, instead, on the generosity of Lord Anthony Bamford, a donor from the Conservative Party, who made his land available in the charming Cotswolds, a region west of Oxford. A much commented video on social networks shows the young husband dancing awkwardly to the sound of My dear Caroline by Neil Diamond. You have 7.02% of this article left to read. The following is reserved for subscribers.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.lemonde.fr/international/article/2022/08/13/royaume-uni-mais-ou-est-donc-passe-boris-johnson_6137918_3210.html The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos