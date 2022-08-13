Har Ghar Tiranga LIVE: PM Modi hails power of tricolor, calls it ‘protective shield’





Har Ghar Tiranga Abhiyan 2022 Live: Prime Minister Narendra Modi stressed on Saturday the importance of the national flag and said the tricolor had become a protective shield not only for Indians but also for other nationals who had come out of the battlefield from Ukraine to the India. The Prime Minister was addressing all the winners of the Commonwealth Games 2022 at his official residence. It goes without saying that the whole nation came together to make Har Ghar Tiranga a success. Read also: Hoisting Tricolor at home? How to Download Har Ghar Tiranga Certificate Many dignitaries and students created a Guinness World Record on Saturday by forming the world’s largest human formation of a national flag flying in Chandigarh. Swapnil Dangarikar, official referee of GWR, told ANI that such a record was set years ago in the United Arab Emirates, and today that record was broken. The record was achieved by the University of Chandigarh and the NID Foundation, with the participation of 5,885 people. Union Minister Meenakashi Lekhi was also present on the occasion, ANI reported. BJP leaders, including Union ministers, took part in the ‘Har Ghar Tiranga’ campaign across the country on Saturday as the three-day exercise began to mark the 75th anniversary of the country’s independence. India. Interior Minister Amit Shah raised the national flag at his residence. BJP National Chairman JP Nadda also hoisted the national flag at his home in Delhi today. Nadda urged people to make the campaign a success. Party leaders were seen attending different programs including “Prabhat Pheri” and the Tiranga rally in different cities. Read also | RSS changes social media profile pictures to tricolor as Har Ghar Tiranga campaign begins UP CM Yogi Adityanath also reported the ‘Har Ghar Tiranga yatra’ with school children at his residence in Lucknow. The Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS) on Friday changed the profile pictures of its social media handles to the national flag of its traditional saffron flag. This is an interesting development as the RSS has come under fire from Congress and other opposition parties for its stance on the national flag. Har Ghar Tiranga is running ahead of August 15 when the nation will celebrate its 75th Independence Day. This follows an emotional plea from Prime Minister Narendra Modi on July 22. The idea behind the campaign is to connect with the masses and instill a sense of nationalism and patriotism. In a series of tweets last month, Prime Minister Modi urged everyone to raise the national flag from home. Stick with special live coverage from FE Onlines for all the action and excitement around the Har Ghar Tiranga campaign: Live Updates Har Ghar Tiranga Live Updates: Series of Events to Celebrate this Special Campaign Har Ghar Tiranga LIVE Updates: Previously, Indian citizens were not allowed to hoist the tricolor every day except on occasions like August 15. However, this time there are no restrictions on displaying the national flag. Any citizen, private organization or educational institution can raise the national flag every day or every occasion. “Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav” is an Indian government initiative to celebrate and commemorate 75 years of independence and India’s glorious history and achievements.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.financialexpress.com/india-news/har-ghar-tiranga-live-news-har-ghar-tiranga-campaign-azadi-ka-amrit-mahotsav-pm-narendra-modi-latest-updates-independence-day-national-flag-delhi-up-gujarat-live/2628079/ The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos