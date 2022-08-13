Search warrant shows Trump under investigation for spy law





The search warrant that led to the FBI raid on Donald Trump’s former Mar-a-Lago estate indicates the former president is being investigated for a potential Espionage Act violation, as well as for obstruction of justice, several media reported on Friday.

The warrant, which was first reported by Breitbart, shows an initial inventory page of 28 items, the first being “Executive Grant of Clemency re: Roger Jason Stone, Jr.” The second numbered item is “Box of Leather Bound Documents”, while item 2A is “Miscellaneous Classified/TS/SCI Documents” and item 10A is “Miscellaneous Secret Documents”. The Wall Street Journal reported on Friday that the FBI recovered “about 20 boxes of items” from Mar-a-Lago on Monday, including 11 sets of classified documents.

Appendix B of the warrant would state that FBI agents collected evidence from Mar-a-Lago under three statutes: 18 USC § § 793, 2071, and 1519. The statutes relate to the suppression or destruction of documents, obstructing an investigation and violating the Espionage Act. (The Espionage Act covers much more than espionage, and it was likely invoked here for reasons relating to the potential illegal storage of national security information.)

Here are the unsealed trump documents. pic.twitter.com/ZfJL3xyRiI

— Seamus Hughes (@SeamusHughes) August 12, 2022

The release of the warrant follows a Thursday press conference in which Attorney General Merrick Garland announced that the Justice Department had requested that the warrant and property receipt for the search be unsealed. He added that he “personally approved” of the search and noted the “substantial public interest in this matter” as to why the DOJ sought to release the investigative documents.

Release was contingent on Trump agreeing to allow the documents to be released. He did so on Thursday night on Truth Social, writing that he supported the “immediate release” of the warrant, although he declined to do so himself.

Since Monday’s raid, Trump and his allies in the conservative media and in Congress have unfoundedly cast doubt on the FBI’s actions, suggesting that the federal government has planted evidence. (Such baseless claims surely helped the Trump team raise money on the ordeal.) Trump again suggested that the FBI filed evidence following a Washington Post report that the FBI was looking for classified documents relating to nuclear weapons, among others. “Nuclear weapons are a hoax, just like Russia, Russia, Russia was a hoax,” he wrote, denying the report.

Rolling Stone reported Wednesday that Trump fears someone close to him is talking to law enforcement and that his phones have been tapped “by Biden.”

Meanwhile, Republicans have called on the DOJ to explain the circumstances surrounding the raid, though when new government information comes to light it often seems to lead only to more right-wing criticism — or silence.

