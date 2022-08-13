[ANALYSIS] Erdoan increases his dominance over TSK to facilitate collaboration with authoritarian regimes

Fatih Yurtsever*

The world is evolving from a unipolar world order dominated by a single power to a multipolar political system in which more than one power fights for dominance. In the current great power struggle, Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdoan believes he can maintain his political power by allying himself with Russia, China and Iran. After his bilateral meeting with Russian President Vladimir Putin in Sochi on August 5, Erdoan told reporters that Putin had invited him to a meeting of the Shanghai Cooperation Organization (SCO) to be held in Uzbekistan from August 16-18. September 2022. How does Erdoan explain that as the president of a NATO member country, he can attend a meeting of the SCO, which brings together authoritarian regimes? What is the connection between Erdoan’s close cooperation with authoritarian regimes and the regulations that led to Erdoan’s dominance over the Turkish Armed Forces (TSK) after a coup attempt in Turkey on July 15, 2016?

The TSK has played an important role in the political history of Turkey. The founder of the Turkish Republic, Kemal Atatrk, and his closest friends were generals. Until July 15, 2016, the Turkish General Staff, together with the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, was one of the two most essential institutions determining the course of Turkish foreign policy. Turkey’s relations with NATO and the United States were conducted through the TSK. The continuity of relations with NATO and the United States was maintained thanks to the institutional structure of the TSK. The promotion and appointment of generals and admirals was through the Supreme Military Council (YA). Prior to July 15, 2016, the YA comprised the Prime Minister, Minister of Defence, Chief of the General Staff, Force Commanders, Gendarmerie General Commander and other TSK four-star generals and admirals . Since decisions in the YA were made by majority vote, military bureaucracy was more decisive than political will in the promotion and appointment of generals and admirals. The military bureaucracy usually decided promotions and appointments based on the corporate culture of the TSK, the candidates’ professional careers, and their abilities.

The coup attempt that took place on July 15, 2016 changed the structure of the YA as it changed a lot of things in Turkey. With the exception of the Chief of General Staff and Force Commanders, other four-star generals and admirals were barred from YA membership. The Vice President, Minister of Finance and Treasury, Minister of Foreign Affairs, Minister of Justice, Minister of Interior and Minister of Education were appointed as new members. With this arrangement, the power to promote and appoint admirals and generals shifted from the military bureaucracy to the Erdoan government.

After a referendum in 2017, Turkey moved from a parliamentary system to a presidential system of governance. Thanks to the presidential system, Erdoan completely monopolized the executive power. The former chief of staff, Hulusi Akar, has been appointed defense minister. The Force Commands and General Staff were placed under the Ministry of Defence. Taking advantage of both Akar’s military identity and the structural change he had wrought within the YA, Erdoan was careful in appointing and promoting generals and admirals to select only those who side with him no matter what, regardless of their professional competence or professional status. . For example, for an admiral to be the commander of the fleet, he had to first serve as the commander of a frigate, a fast patrol boat or a submarine, and then preferably serve as an officer at the headquarters of NATO, act as commodore and fleet commander and head of a department in naval headquarters or general staff.

However, in the promotions and appointments of recent years, it is not these criteria that have been decisive, but rather the ability to work in line with the Erdoan government and to fulfill the mandates entrusted without calling them into question. This situation damaged the institutional structure of the TSK. The General Staff has become dysfunctional and can no longer speak out on issues that affect Turkey’s security. Erdoans government priorities were decisive in determining which weapon systems to procure, rather than operational needs, mission requirements and operational concepts determined by the General Staff or TSK commands. For example, if the TSK had maintained its normal function, the S-400 air defense system purchased from Russia in 2017, which resulted in US sanctions against Turkey, would not have been purchased from Russia.

The Turkish Armed Forces cannot actively use the S-400 because Turkish radar and liaison systems comply with NATO standards. Anyone who has served in the TSK for a long time knows that NATO has been a key player in the modernization of the TSK and in the transfer of information and technology for the development of the national defense industry. For this reason, until July 15, 2016, the Turkish Armed Forces did their best to maintain relations with NATO and the United States and to prevent Turkey from sliding to the side of authoritarian regimes. However, Erdoan and Akar changed the structure of the TSK, but it did not work well and destroyed the institutional structure and corporate culture of the military. A Defense Ministry executive order dated August 10, 2022 cleared the way for TSK admirals and generals to be expelled for disciplinary offences, a bizarre excuse for such high-ranking officers. He transferred power from the YA to the Ministry of Defense and allowed Erdoan, through Akar, to expel the generals and admirals he wanted from the Turkish Armed Forces. With that, Erdoan and Akar drove the final nail in the TSK’s coffin.

There are no longer any obstacles preventing Erdoan from becoming more authoritarian and cooperating more closely with authoritarian regimes. It is therefore not surprising that Erdoan’s government has established close political and economic relations with Russia and participated in the meeting of the Shanghai Cooperation Organization, despite the NATO 2022 strategic concept which openly threatens Russia. . The TSK no longer keeps Turkey on the axis of NATO and the United States.

* Fatih Yurtsever is a former naval officer in the Turkish Armed Forces. He uses a pseudonym for security reasons.