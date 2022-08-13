Has Donald Trump been authorized to destroy classified documents?





After one of arguably the most dramatic seizures in FBI history, America continues to speculate about the materials that were taken from Donald Trump’s Mar-a-Lago residence.

Recent reports claim the seizures could have included nuclear secrets when, as Andrew McCarthy suggested, it could have involved evidence that could implicate Trump in a criminal plot to disrupt the Jan. 6 vote count.

Allegations from early 2022 even suggested that Trump may have destroyed documents while in office. If material is destroyed at Mar-a-Lago, it could result in significant penalties.

Material seized from former US President Donald Trump’s Mar-a-Lago residence has been cleared for destruction, according to a conservative activist. Pictured, Donald Trump leaves Trump Tower to meet with New York Attorney General Letitia James for a civil inquest on August 10, 2022 in New York City. James Devaney/GC Images

However, as a former holder of the highest office in government, did Trump have any special privileges that would have protected him, as some have claimed?

Requirement

A tweet sent on August 8, 2022 by Tom Fitton, chairman of the conservative activist group Judicial Watch, claimed that Donald Trump could tear up documents while in office and take them when he leaves.

The post has received over 12,000 interactions on Twitter as of Friday, August 12.

Fact check: The left is being dishonest about the Trump records problem. A president has discretion over what documents to keep as presidential records while in office. So the law allows Trump to tear up documents, shred them, and take documents when he left the White House.

— Tom Fitton (@TomFitton) August 8, 2022

Facts

It bears repeating that at present there is little information about the material the FBI seized at Mar a Lago or the purpose of their investigation. Most of what has been discussed so far is based on expert opinion, inference and anonymous sources.

However, if significant material was destroyed, Trump would not have benefited from any alleged special privileges, whether he did so after leaving office or while still president.

Newsweek has already spoken to several federal prosecutors about the implications and possible outcomes of the investigation.

Michael Stern, a federal prosecutor who worked for the Justice Department for 25 years, told Newsweek that “the fact that a search warrant was issued and documents were seized means that Trump did not gave everything he had taken inappropriately”.

Gene Rossi, who has worked alongside John Rowley – the lawyer who now represents Trump in talks with the Justice Department – said the former president could be charged with breaching presidential records, the penalties for which could l prevent him from performing his duties in the future.

There is a kernel of truth in Fitton’s assertion, but the status of the documents should have mattered little, as the action had been signed elsewhere beforehand.

Although the Presidential Records Act states that a sitting president may “dispose of records that no longer have administrative, historical, informative, or probative value,” disposal is permitted only after “the notice of the Archivist of the United States on the proposed disposition has been obtained in writing. »

It also establishes that “presidential records are automatically transferred to the legal custody of the Archivist as soon as the president leaves office.”

While a president who has left office can invoke “up to six specific restrictions on public access for up to twelve years,” the law “also permits public access to presidential records through the Freedom of Information Act (FOIA) effective five years after termination of administration.

Importantly, the law does not state that records can be destroyed after leaving office without the prior approval of the Archivist of the United States.

A police car is seen outside the residence of former US President Donald Trump at Mar-A-Lago, Palm Beach, Florida on August 8, 2022. GIORGIO VIERA/AFP via Getty Images

Further, as stated by U.S. Code 2071, on the “general concealment, removal, or mutilation” of material, anyone who “willfully and unlawfully conceals, removes, mutilates, obliterates, or destroys, or attempts to do so, or, with intent to do so, take and remove any record, proceeding, map, book, paper, document, or other thing, filed or filed with any clerk or officer of any court in the United States, or in any office public, or in any court or public officer of the United States, shall be liable to a fine under this title or to imprisonment for a term not exceeding three years, or both.”

The Code also clearly states that any evidence of doing the above “would forfeit office and be disqualified for office in the United States.”

Given the clear signs that Trump will try to run for office again in 2024, if it appeared that he had destroyed such documents, it could put an end to this ambition.

That said, there is some debate over whether that would be enough to prevent him from running for president again. Some legal experts have speculated that such a restriction would be superseded by the fundamental constitutional right of every American-born American citizen 35 and older to run for office.

Newsweek has contacted Donald Trump and Judicial Watch for comment.

decision

Especially false.

Besides the fact that there is still no publicly available evidence that Donald Trump destroyed any documents, he would have no presidential or other privilege to do so, even if he had.

US Codes on the Protection of Presidential Records state that destruction of consequential or politically significant material could result in a fine or jail time (or both) and render him ineligible to run for office.

Although he would have been authorized to destroy certain insignificant documents while he was still president, he should have obtained approval before doing so.

FACT CHECK BY NEWSWEEK

