National U-16 team wins AFF U-16 Cup 2022, Menpora Amali conveys warm greetings from President Jokowi to Young Garuda team

Sleman: Minister of Youth and Sports of the Republic of Indonesia (Menpora RI) Zainudin Amali conveyed warm greetings and greetings from President Joko Widodo (Jokowi) to the Garuda Muda National Team U- 16 and the coach who had just won the AFF U-16 Cup after beating the Vietnam national team 1-0. “Since the first time you played, Mr. President has always watched. And earlier he told me to convey his warm greetings to the coach of Bima Sakti and the players, greetings and warm greetings from Mr. President” , said the Minister of Youth and Sports. Amali during his dressing room visit at Maguwoharjo Sleman Stadium, Yogyakarta on Friday (12/8) evening. Menpora Amali said the government and the federation will continue to support and secure the future to become a reliable senior national team. “In the future, don’t worry, Insha Allah, your future will be protected by PSSI with the government, including the future of your school. The government will help you, you are the hope for the senior team later “, explained Menpora. Amali. “On behalf of the President, I express my gratitude. The President said, convey my regards to Bima Sakti and his friends,” added Menpora Amali. Menpora Amali hopes that Bima Sakti’s adopted children will continue to be humble and not arrogant even though they will reach the peak of their career and already have many fans. “Don’t change your attitude, when we are at the peak of our career, we have a lot of fans, it’s a test. Don’t change, stay humble,” Menpora Amali’s message was met with cheers from the players. Regarding the national U-16 team training camp abroad, according to Menpora Amali, it is part of the long-term development of football according to the Presidential Instruction. “Initiate long-term training and football has Presidential Instruction No. 3/2019 regarding accelerating the development of national football. So we’re going to run it from an early age then U-16, just coordinate with PSSI, hopefully, the support of ministries and institutions will be given because it is the execution of the instructions of the president”, concluded Menpora Amali.

