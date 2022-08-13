Trump’s scandals are never over





While there are plenty of rivals for the title, this week’s FBI search at Mar-a-Lago, the apparent mishandling of classified information that led to it, and the political fallout since has approached the paradigmatic Donald Trump scandal. .

The story is both totally new and unexpected and yet entirely consistent with everything we know and have seen about Trump. Both Trump and his fiercest opponents have noted that the search for a home of former presidents is unprecedented. First, Trump is singularly bad at keeping secrets. Second, Trump always says what the Democrats, especially Barack Obama, did was worse or caused it. Third, there are always more developments to come, and it’s always getting worse.

Tuesday’s search documents released today don’t offer many details, but they do indicate that agents seized various top-secret documents. The warrant also cites three federal laws: the Espionage Act, which involves national defense information; a second which involves the obstruction of investigations by destroying or concealing documents; and a third related to the illegal deletion of documents.

None of these documents describe the specific contents of what was seized, but The Washington Post reports that FBI agents were looking for classified documents relating to nuclear weapons when they executed their warrant. The New York Times simply says that the documents involved related to some of the most classified programs run by the United States. The Wall Street Journal adds that agents seized 11 sets of classified documents, some of which were marked as top secret and intended to be only available at special government facilities.

In statements responding to the stories, Trump didn’t bother to deny the claims about nuclear information. President Barack Hussein Obama has kept 33 million pages of documents, most of which are classified. How many of them were nuclear? Word is, a lot! In a second statement this afternoon, he added, number one, everything has been declassified. Number two, they didn’t need to type anything. They could have had it whenever they wanted. Trump has no proof of his claim regarding Obama’s presidential documents, including nuclear secrets (and the National Archives has already released a statement disputing Trump’s claim); he provided no evidence that the information seized had been declassified (the cited laws would apply anyway, and as my colleague Graeme Wood writes, even the president cannot declassify nuclear secrets); and the Justice Department appears to have requested the warrant only after Trump failed to turn over all of the government-requested documents.

The idea that a former president would be investigated for absconding with sensitive nuclear secrets is almost unbelievable. Speaking on CNN on Tuesday, longtime Republican operative Alice Stewart set the bar hyperbolically high for the search. Raiding on this scale, a search as extreme as finding the nuclear codes at Mar-a-Lago will backfire on the Biden administration, she said.

To be fair to Stewart, how could she have known? And yet, how could she be so naive? He’s been here before. Trump is both an inveterate braggart and a terrible keeper of secrets. In May 2017, the same week he fired FBI Director James Comey for refusing to personally protect him, Trump leaked classified information (allegedly obtained from Israel) to the Russian Foreign Secretary and Ambassador during a briefing. a meeting at the White House. In April 2019, he posted a photo of an explosion at an Iranian facility, over the objections of intelligence officials, who feared it would jeopardize future US espionage. Later that year, he spoke about nuclear systems to journalist Bob Woodward.

Woodwards sources were surprised by Trump’s loose lips, but they shouldn’t have been. Trump probably didn’t share these things because they were national security issues; he shared them because they were secrets he could share. He is, after all, a man who leaked his own extramarital affair to the press. In any case, the US intelligence community has been constantly worried about sharing secret information with Trump, lest he spread it, as Mark Mazzetti of The New York Times notes.

The deviation towards Obama, obviously including the middle name of the 44th president, is also telling. Trump’s political career is only understandable as a response to his predecessor. Although he has flirted with politics in the past, Trump only began to seriously explore the possibility after Obama was elected. His political movement was driven by a racial backlash against a black president. Specifically, Trump became a political actor by making himself the primary spokesperson for the false claim that Obama was not born in the United States and was not a citizen, and numerous accounts of his decision to stand run for president show that Obama ridiculed him at the 2011 White House Correspondents’ Dinner as a turning point.

Since then, Trump has sought to blame Obama whenever he finds himself in a difficult situation. When criticized for sycophancy towards Russian Vladimir Putin, he pointed out precisely that Russia had taken over Crimea during Obama’s presidency. When his former national security adviser Michael Flynn was accused of lying to the FBI, Trump insisted without evidence that it was an Obama administration conspiracy. Now he is turning to whataboutism to defend himself in the document fiasco.

His political allies are ready to buy this argument. The search for Mar-a-Lago has, at least initially, rallied the Republican Party around it after months of muting. That could change depending on new information, but in the past Republicans have first backed down from Trump and then rallied around him. They didn’t even bother to take the first step here.

Yet the mandate serves as a reminder of a lesson from the Trump administration that might otherwise be forgotten over time: History always gets worse. After Trump tried to steal the 2020 election and then instigated a violent mob to attack the Capitol to disrupt Congress, one would have imagined that Trump had just about reached his nadir. Once you have disrupted the peaceful transfer of power, what other depths are there to plumb? And yet investigations into the red tape coup and January 6 insurgency have continued to uncover disturbing details, revealing that Trump’s role in the whole nightmare was not one of passive acceptance but of an active instigator.

We can never take comfort in the idea that the worst has surely already happened with Trump. Who could have imagined things getting worse than the Access Hollywood video? Or that Comey shooting week? Or the pampering of neo-Nazi walkers in Charlottesville, Virginia? Or that an attempt to blackmail the Ukrainian government for electoral purposes? Each time, Trump manages to find a new way to shock and appall, and each story gets worse.

