Latest from Trump: Ex-president denies storing nuclear weapons documents at Mar-a-Lago





Trump lawyer does not believe secret nuclear documents were found at Mar-a-Lago

Ex-President Donald Trump denied reports he had nuclear weapons-related documents at his home on Friday morning and accused the FBI of covering up information.

The response came after a Florida judge unsealed the FBI search warrant that allowed officers to enter Mr Trump’s Palm Beach home on Monday.

According to a copy of the warrant and inventory of documents recovered from Mar-a-Lago which was obtained by The Independent, agents recovered from the ex-president a set of papers bearing marks identifying them as Top Secret. / Sensitive Compartmented Information a level of classification above top secret that is often applied to intelligence sources as well as the US nuclear arsenal.

Items were removed from the property therein in violation of the Espionage Act, which makes it a crime to remove information related to national defense from its proper place of custody, as well as items of US criminal law covering obstruction of justice and suppression of government records. . Mr. Trump has repeatedly unfoundedly suggested that the FBI filed evidence during the search.

The Justice Department on Thursday filed a motion to unseal the warrant, with Attorney General Merrick Garland stressing that the decision was not taken lightly and confirming that he personally authorized the decision to seek the warrant first. venue.

HighlightsView Latest Update 1660390200Biden expected to announce re-election campaign shortly after midterm

President Joe Biden reportedly intends to announce his re-election campaign for president shortly after the 2022 midterm elections, several aides and allies have told Bloomberg News.

Members of the presidents’ inner circle say he plans to do so amid a string of Democratic legislative victories, as well as wanting to deny former President Donald Trump another term.

The president has said he plans to run again, Anita Dunn, who works in the Biden administration, told Bloomberg. People should take him at his word.

Biden expected to announce re-election campaign shortly after midterm

The president hopes to deny former President Donald Trump another term.

Oliver O’Connell13 August 2022 12:30

1660386600House Democrats pass climate and health care bill in party line vote

Democrats passed the Cut Inflation Act, a massive bill that focuses on tackling climate change, lowering the cost of prescription drugs and keeping subsidies for health insurance through the intermediary of the House of Representatives, sending it to the office of President Joe Bidens.

House Democrats pass climate and health care bill in party line vote

Bill focuses on tackling climate change, lowering the cost of prescription drugs and maintaining health insurance subsidies

Oliver O’Connell13 August 2022 11:30

1660383000Trump continues to try to distract Obama from nuclear scandal

As the FBI’s search warrant for Donald Trump’s Palm Beach residence was unsealed by a Florida judge, the former president continued to spread a conspiracy theory regarding his predecessor as a means of distracting attention.

Unfortunately for Mr. Trump, his Friday efforts were quickly and publicly denied by the National Archives, which dismissed his baseless accusation.

Trump fails to divert Obama’s attention from nuclear scandal

National Archives refute former president’s baseless claims

Oliver O’Connell13 August 2022 10:30

1660379400Trump denies storing nuclear weapons documents at Mar-a-Lago

Former President Donald Trump denied reports that he had nuclear weapons-related documents at his home on Friday morning and accused the FBI of covering up information.

Mr Trump went wild on his Truth Social media platform in response to a Washington Post report published on Thursday evening. The report explained that when the FBI searched his Mar-a-Lago home earlier this week, they were looking for documents relating to nuclear weapons.

Trump denies storing nuclear weapons documents, accuses FBI of hiding information

The former president says the issue of nuclear weapons is a hoax, just like Russia, Russia, Russia was a hoax.

Oliver O’Connell13 August 2022 09:30

1660375800GOP steps up dark rhetoric, backs Trump after FBI raid

Congressional Republicans counting on Donald Trump to excite voters in the fall election are not only defending the former president against the FBI raid of his Mar-a-Lago home, but politically capitalizing on it with serious rhetoric and potentially dangerous against the nations justice system.

GOP backs Trump, escalates dark rhetoric after FBI search

Republicans in Congress aren’t just defending Donald Trump against the FBI raid on his Mar-a-Lago home

Oliver O’Connell13 August 2022 08:30

1660372200Trump continues to fundraise over latest scandal with nuclear codes »

Former President Donald Trump’s Political Action Committee has scoffed at reports that he may have illegally hosted classified documents in his home in an email to raise more funds from the former president’s supporters .

In a fundraising appeal sent on behalf of Mr. Trump on Thursday, the ex-president said: The nuclear codes are 15-25-50-80 and asked if he could count on recipients to donate an amount ranging from from $15 to $80.

Trump seeks to raise funds over latest scandal by proposing nuclear codes

Former Presidents’ Save America Political Action Committee Leads Fundraising Appeal

Oliver O’Connell13 August 2022 07:30

1660368600Mick Mulvaney says FBI informant likely very close to ex-president

One of former President Donald Trump’s former chiefs of staff says the source of information that led to the FBI raid at Mar-a-Lago should have been someone very close to Mr Trump and who knew where he kept the documents he had taken. the White House before leaving office.

Mick Mulvaney, who served as director of the Office of Management and Budget before Mr. Trump named him acting chief of staff from January 2019 to March 2020, told CNN on Thursday that the search of Mr. Trump most likely stepped in after federal investigators were tipped off by someone deep in the inner circle of ex-presidents.

Trump’s former chief of staff says FBI informant likely very close to ex-president

I guess there’s probably six or eight people who had that kind of information, Mulvaney said on CNN

Oliver O’Connell13 August 2022 06:30

1660365000Trump Organization and CFO tax evasion trial slated for October

Capping an extraordinary week in Donald Trump’s post-presidency, a New York judge on Friday ordered his company and longtime finance chief to stand trial in the fall on tax evasion charges stemming from a long criminal investigation into Trump’s business practices.

Manhattan Judge Juan Manuel Merchan has scheduled jury selection for October 24 in the case, which involves allegations that the Trump Organization gave CFO Allen Weisselberg more than $1.7 million in compensation unauthorized, including rent, car payments, and tuition.

Lawyers at a hearing on Friday hinted the trial could last several months.

Trump Organization and CFO’s tax evasion trial scheduled for October

Capping an extraordinary week after Donald Trump’s presidency, a New York judge on Friday ordered his company and longtime finance chief to stand trial in the fall on tax evasion charges stemming from a lengthy criminal investigation. about Trump’s business practices.

Oliver O’Connell13 August 2022 05:30

1660361400Trump and family watched FBI Mar-a-Lago search on New York security cameras

Donald Trump’s lawyer, Christina Bobb, said the former president and his family watched the FBI’s search of his Mar-a-Lago, Florida home on security cameras from New York.

Ms Bobb said the president and his family probably had a better view than me because they had CCTV they could watch. I was stuck in a parking lot.

They were actually able to see everything… They actually have a better idea of ​​what went on inside, she said on Real Americas Voice.

Trump and his family watched the FBI Mar-a-Lago search on a security camera from New York

Christina Bobb says Trump and his family probably had a better view…because they had CCTV

Oliver O’Connell13 August 2022 04:30

1660358700Every time Donald Trump leaked classified information

The FBI’s search of Donald Trump’s Mar-a-Lago residence in connection with classified nuclear documents is not the first allegation of a clash with classified information.

On Monday, FBI agents conducted an hour-long search of Mr. Trumps’ private residence in Palm Beach, Florida.

Classified documents relating to nuclear weapons were among the items the FBI was looking for during its search of Mr Trump’s mansion, people familiar with the investigation told The Washington Post.

Times Donald Trump leaked classified information, including nuclear secrets

FBI search at Mar-a-Lago not ex-president’s first alleged run-in over classified information

Oliver O’Connell13 August 2022 03:45

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.independent.co.uk/news/world/americas/us-politics/trump-espionage-act-fbi-raid-latest-b2144415.html The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

