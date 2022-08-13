Xi Jinping Faces Obstacles as Crucial Communist Party Meeting Looms | China

After presiding over a grand celebration of the parties’ centenary and suppressing massive Covid outbreaks last year, China’s President, Xi Jinping, told his compatriots during his 2022 new year speech that the Chinese nation was moving confidently along the path of great rejuvenation.

But so far, the Year of the Tiger has been fraught with difficulties. First, the draconian Covid lockdowns in major cities such as Xian and commercial capital Shanghai have sparked outcry and disrupted global supply chains. Then the economy showed signs of a serious slowdown, leading to an increase in youth unemployment. His boundless partnership with Vladimir Putin has also made China the target of Western criticism.

And in the past fortnight, a whirlwind trip by US House of Representatives Speaker Nancy Pelosi has raised fears of a miscalculation over Taiwan, which Beijing has long claimed as its own.

Last week, shortly before the People’s Liberation Army (PLA) began a series of exercises around Taiwan, the Chinese Air Force reminded citizens of its role by invoking memories of Du Fengrui, a PLA pilot who 64 years ago shot down two Kuomingtang jet planes. in the Taiwan Strait, but was killed in a later attack.

When it comes to protecting the interests of the fatherland, the blood and pride of heroes are always in us, said Fu Dinghai, a pilot with Eastern Theater Command. As successors of Dus, we are also not afraid to bleed and sacrifice [we shall] resolutely carry out the tasks entrusted to us by the party and the people.

For a few days, a sense of crisis was brewing on the island of Taiwan. The dramatic exercises have attracted worldwide attention and some condemnation. The exercises finally ended on Wednesday. Yet, according to analysts, the real long-term crisis has only just begun.

China’s economy has shown signs of a serious slowdown, leading to rising youth unemployment. Photographer: Mark Schiefelbein/AP

The United States and China realize that the events of the past week show that we are heading for a protracted crisis in Taiwan, said Jude Blanchette, Freeman Chair in China Studies at the Center for Strategic and (CSIS) in Washington DC. For Xi, it’s as much of a challenge to manage the crisis as it is for Biden.

China’s propaganda machine has been in overdrive since Pelosis’ visit, creating a fierce sense of anger and determination. Sneaky visit to Pelosis [to Taiwan] could help accelerate the unification of the motherland, a popular WeChat post wrote last week. Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi, also known as Taiwanese leader Tsai Ing-wen, unworthy.

In its first white paper in 22 years, Beijing on Wednesday reiterated its preference for uniting Taiwan through peaceful means. But we will not renounce the use of force, and we reserve the possibility of taking all necessary measures, he declared. The line that Beijing would not send troops or administrative personnel based in Taiwan after unification, which appeared in the 1993 and 2000 white papers, had been deleted from the latest version.

But despite the heightened rhetoric and unprecedented backlash, Xi doesn’t want a crisis with the United States just yet, at least for now. According the wall street journalXi tried on July 28 to persuade Biden to stop Pelosi from going to Taipei, but he also indicated that he had no intention of engaging in war with the United States and stressed the need to maintain peace and security.

Looking ahead to this year’s party congress, where Xi is expected to win a third term as supreme leader, his top priority is to manage various risks and ensure stability, said Professor Dali Yang, China expert at the ‘University of Chicago. Xi often talks about stability as a bottom line, but even as powerful as he is, it’s quite difficult to ensure everything is under control with Covid-19.

One of the biggest headaches for Xi and his bureaucrats is the economy, which has been badly hit by repeated lockdowns this year. In May, Premier Li Keqiang called a national meeting to cope with the dismal labor market. He threw no punches, kicking off with a stern warning about jobs: The current jobs situation is complex and grim, he said, calling for more support for small and medium enterprises.

Xi Jinping is expected to seek a third term this year. Photography: Vernon Yuen/REX/Shutterstock

The warning came as China is set to miss its 5.5% GDP growth target for this year, which it set in March. Since Lis’ speech, the Chinese economy continues to disappoint. According to statistics bureau figures in July, youth unemployment had risen to 19.3%, in a trend that was accelerated by the draconian full or partial shutdowns imposed in major centers across China in the spring, including Shanghai.

Ironically, however, Xi’s zero Covid policy is here to stay at least for the foreseeable future. As Vice Premier Hu Chunhua explained in a follow-up speech to Lis at the May meeting, China should continue to adhere unswervingly to the broad policy of dynamic licensing he swore, according the official reading.

Yang said China was in a dilemma deciding the next step in its handling of Covid. Due to China’s success in containing Covid in 2020 and 2021, Chinese media have swelled to highlight the danger of the virus while China has also made a number of missteps in its vaccination strategy. Now that the world is opening up, China is still stuck in a difficult situation.

All of this will set the tone for Xi if he wins a third term later this year. Since the presidential term limit was abolished in 2018, a consensus has formed among Chinese insiders and foreign experts that the 69-year-old leader could continue his reign, in theory, breaking a recent convention indefinitely. In the coming months, the ruling Communist Party is expected to hold its 20th party congress and Xi is expected to be given a renewed term.

From Xi’s perspective, he has made tremendous progress in his last decade in power, from tackling corruption domestically to asserting China internationally, said Victor Shih, who teaches elite Chinese politics at the University of California, San Diego.

The question for his third term is whether he is happy with consolidating the huge gains he has made, or whether he will venture into major bets in order to achieve additional political goals, such as the unification of Taiwan.