Did Donald Trump give ‘nuclear codes’ in fundraising email?





A screenshot of what some claimed was an email sent by former President Donald Trump to raise funds during the FBI raid on Mar-a-Lago containing ‘nuclear codes’ has been circulating on the networks social.

The FBI issued an unprecedented search warrant at Trump’s Florida vacation home on Monday, prompting strong backlash from the former president and his allies.

Trump quickly began framing the FBI raid as a political persecution, saying it was part of an ongoing “witch hunt.” The former president began sending emails to supporters asking for funds, citing the FBI raid.

A fake screenshot of a fundraising email from Donald Trump sharing “nuclear codes” has been circulating on social media. Above, the former president leaves Trump Tower to meet with New York Attorney General Letitia James for a civil inquest on August 10 in New York City. James Devaney/GC Images

Requirement

Some social media users began posting images Thursday and Friday of what they claim was one of Trump’s fundraising emails. The subject of the email was: “MAR-A-LAGO: RAIDED”. The alleged email goes on to say, “Nuclear codes are 15-25-50-80,” then asks, “Can I count on you to donate,” above several different amounts below the question.

“NEW: Donald is raising money by giving us ‘nuclear codes’. It’s a fucking joke for him. #nucleardocuments,” unverified Twitter user Mueller, She Wrote, posted late Thursday night.

Glenn Kirschner, a former federal prosecutor and legal analyst for MSNBC and NBC News, retweeted the post on Friday. “It is time to indict this despicable criminal. There remains a clear and present danger to the United States,” Kirschner wrote.

Others on social media began circulating the screenshot, setting off similar alarms and criticizing the former president.

Facts

Although Trump sent a number of fundraising emails during the FBI raid, the alleged email containing “nuclear codes” is fake.

It looks like someone edited a screenshot of an authentic fundraising email sent on Tuesday, adding the fake text about the so-called nuclear codes. The email subject and signature are the same, but the body text of the email has been changed.

The original email was sent to people on Trump’s mailing list at 10:12 a.m. ET on Tuesday. Instead of a message about nuclear codes, the email reads:

“BREAKING: FBI MADE A VALUE AT PRESIDENT TRUMP’S HOME: MAR-A-LAGO

Friend,

These are dark times for our nation, as my beautiful home, Mar-a-Lago in Palm Beach, Florida, has been raided and occupied by a large group of FBI agents.”

He goes on to note the unprecedented nature of the FBI’s research and invites contributions from supporters. There is no mention of nuclear codes.

Trump spokeswoman Liz Harrington confirmed the screenshot was doctored. “This is totally untrue,” she wrote in a Friday morning email to Newsweek. Harrington also forwarded the original email, which Newsweek had already reviewed.

The fake screenshot appeared to start circulating on Thursday after the Washington Post reported that sensitive nuclear weapons information was in files wanted by the FBI on Monday.

This report was first published at 2:16 p.m. ET on Thursday, when the time shown in the screenshot of the email is 10:12 a.m., which should have aroused the suspicions of any observer. attentive. Again, the original email was actually sent on Tuesday, although the screenshot doesn’t show the date, just the time.

Notably, Trump dismissed the Post’s reporting. “The nuclear weapons issue is a hoax, just like Russia, Russia, Russia was a hoax, two impeachments were a hoax, the Mueller investigation was a hoax, and much more. The same sordid people involved,” he wrote in a Truth Social article on Friday.

decision

Fake.

Trump raised funds through the FBI raid on his Mar-a-Lago resort. However, he did not send an email touting the “nuclear codes”. Screenshots of the alleged email are edited from an original fundraising email that was sent before the Post reported that nuclear weapons information may have been among the documents sought by the FBI.

FACT CHECK BY NEWSWEEK

