True PNS Doomsday, this “best selling” position will disappear first





Jakarta, CNBC Indonesia – The reduction in the number of civil servants (PNS) could be imminent. This is part of the government’s decision to apply technology more to administrative and bureaucratic matters. Human Resources Assistant for the Apparatus at the Ministry of Administrative Reform and Bureaucratic Reform, Alex Denni, said that later, administrative and bureaucratic management will use technology up to 30-40 percent more. “Probably about 600,000 of the 1.6 million doing the implementation need to transform, improvement Where retraining do more work added value Where by nature we are not replacing the pension,” he said CNBC Indonesia sometime ago. ADVERTISING SCROLL TO RESTRICT CONTENT “So there must be some negative growth there. Otherwise it’s no fun that we’re going digital, but there’s still a lot of work in there,” he added. Alex said there are currently three major bureaucratic transformation programs. First, the organizational transformation often echoed by President Joko Widodo (Jokowi). “There have to be layers, you have to cut the long layers. Now there are only two. Echelon I and Echelon II. Echelon III and IV are transformed into functional officials. So the organization of first,” he said. Second, a more flexible and collaborative working system. Alex said that in the digital age, there needs to be a change in government transformation that is much more adaptive to respond to change. “Thirdly, related to the human itself. Human resource management towards strong human capital. It is PR, especially at the level of the HR assistant of the device,” he said. . President Joko Widodo (Jokowi) really wants an effective and efficient bureaucracy to support the smooth development of Indonesia. As bureaucratic power began to be reduced and replaced by the use of robotic technology. It has happened before. Seen from the ASN statistical book as of June 2021, the number of civil servants (PNS) has indeed decreased since 2016. This proves that the share of civil servants in this country is decreasing. At the end of 2021, there were only 3.9 million civil servants left. “The number of active civil servants as of June 30, 2021 is 4,081,824, a decrease of 3.33% compared to December 31, 2020. The number of civil servants has been steadily declining since 2016,” the book writes. In detail, in 2015 the number of civil servants was recorded at 4,593,604 people. Then it fell to 4,374,341 in 2016 and fell back to 4,289,396 in 2017. Then in 2018, the number of civil servants fell again to 4,185,503 people and increased slightly to 4,189,121 in 2019. However, in 2020, the number of active civil servants fell back to 4,168,118 people. In 2021 from June, the number of civil servants will be 4,081,824 people. These are 949,050 civil servants working in central administrations (23%) and 3,132,774 (77%). [Gambas:Video CNBC] next article Some THR PNS threatened with disbursement after Eid (Hi Hi)



