Trump allies insist FBI raid bolsters GOP support for 2024





Republican strategists argue that a DOJ investigation will help Trump with GOP primary voters. Trump has long been able to turn his legal troubles at the Republican base into political persecution. "I think that makes him pretty much unbeatable in a primary," one strategist said.

Former President Donald Trump is being investigated for potential crimes related to his handling of documents that could threaten the national security of the United States, a fact that could well strengthen his desire to seek a second term in 2024. and make him “unbeatable” in a Republican primary, according to GOP allies and strategists.

A federal judge on Friday unsealed a search warrant and goods receipt that show the Justice Department seized top-secret documents from Trump’s Mar-a-Lago resort and he could be charged with ‘obstructing an investigation and violating the Espionage Act.

This revelation would be a death sentence for many other politicians.

But after years of tricking his followers into believing he is the target of a “deep state” cabal, Trump was able to exploit the latest investigation into his actions to raise money. He also now has a chorus of elected Republicans, including potential contenders for the 2024 presidential nomination, quick to join him in dismissing the allegations, without evidence, as a politically motivated sham.

Now, the FBI raid has also become a big new revenue stream for GOP campaign coffers. It also potentially accelerated the timeline for a Trump 2024 campaign announcement, which some Republicans had hoped wouldn’t come until after the November election so as not to focus on the Biden administration and the handling of the crisis. inflation and the economy by the Democrats. .

“Trump is now a midterm problem, whether he says so or not,” Michael Caputo, a longtime Trump associate who worked in the last administration on pandemic messaging and who, just before the 2020 election , claimed that the left-wing “strike squads” would. engage in an insurgency to prevent a second Trump term, Insider said.

“I’m now advising him to come in tomorrow,” Caputo said, adding that he had discussed the upcoming presidential race with Trump at a conservative conference in Dallas last weekend, just before the raid. “The FBI just guaranteed, in my opinion, that he will be a candidate in 2024.”

Trump and his allies have already expressed confidence in the face of controversy. The former president faced two impeachment trials for pressuring Ukraine to investigate a political rival and urging his supporters on January 6 to march on the US Capitol.

But past is not always prologue.

Kristin Davison, political adviser to Republican Virginia Gov. Glenn Youngkin, said it was too early to tell how this investigation will play out.

“Anyone who says right now, ‘That’s a shoe for Trump, no questions asked,’ or anyone who says, ‘He’s dead,’ don’t think about it all the way,” Davison said. “Because we have no idea what’s going to come out of it.”

Indeed, The New York Times reported this week that some high-ranking Republicans had been “warned” by Trump allies not to be so aggressive in criticizing the Justice Department “because more damaging information may related to the search become public”. The Washington Post also reported that some of the documents held at Mar-a-Lago related to nuclear weapons.

Still, Davison told Insider that Trump may be successful in spinning the probe and funneling it into conservative grievances with the Biden administration.

Then-President Donald Trump watches Florida Governor Ron DeSantis speak at a rally in 2019. Paul Hennessy/SOPA Images/LightRocket via Getty Images ‘Pretty much unbeatable in a primary’?

Some Republican strategists who spoke to Insider said they saw the survey as a huge boon for Trump, regardless of its merits, with GOP voters.

“I think that makes him pretty much unbeatable in a primary,” said a GOP operative who worked on a rival campaign in 2016. Trump can resume his role as a “martyr” at the hands of a Democratic deep state, although he himself chose FBI Director Christopher Wray, who approved the search.

The agent cited Trump’s ability to convince a majority of Republican voters to believe he did in fact win an election he lost decisively. “Do you think they’ll believe the FBI?” the source said. “It allows him to excite his supporters,” the agent said after recent polls suggested support was waning.

At least among the GOP base, “He’s going to be stronger than he’s ever been.”

Still, even if that’s how it plays out in the GOP primary regardless of the impact of any potential indictments or lawsuits, that doesn’t mean Trump will be in a better position to become just the second president after Grover Cleveland in 1892 to win the White House in non-consecutive elections.

“He hasn’t become more eligible this week for the general, despite what everyone around him wants to tell him,” Sam Nunberg, an adviser to Trump’s 2016 campaign, told Insider. “It doesn’t help him get elected president.”

Nunberg sees the primary going to Trump and Florida Governor Ron DeSantis.

Another longtime GOP operative with ties to Trump said another Republican is unlikely to be able to improve his own political fortunes, even as the former president fights for his freedom in federal court. at the same time as the next presidential election.

“My gut says no,” the agent said of the FBI raid opening a window for other Republicans to attack Trump as a criminal, “because every time people try to do that, he come back even stronger.” It has already been tried “many times”, the agent said, “and no one has succeeded in doing so”.



