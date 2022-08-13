Jokowi complains about the weight of the energy subsidy, which reaches IDR 502 trillion

President Joko Widodo again spoke of the heavy burden on the state budget which has to bear energy subsidies of up to IDR 502 trillion. With the uncertainty of global conditions likely to impact rising energy prices this year, Jokowi is unsure whether the state budget will be able to support even larger subsidies.

Jokowi says no country other than Indonesia provides energy subsidies of this magnitude.

The number of our energy subsidies is indeed too great. Look for countries with subsidies up to IDR 502 trillion, because we have to keep the price of Pertalite, gas, electricity including Pertamax very high. But can we keep this figure of IDR 502 trillion still strong? Yes if possible Al-Hamdulillah, good. This means that the people are not overburdened, but what if the state budget is not strong enough?





Earlier, Finance Minister Sri Mulyani said the Rs 502 trillion figure was the amount of subsidy as well as compensation. This figure far exceeds the initial cap that was agreed by the government and the DPR in the 2022 state budget of Rs 152.5 trillion.

Moreover, President Jokowi then compared the price of fuel oil (BBM) in other countries which had already doubled the price of fuel. If the price of global crude oil continues to rise, will the government increase the price of subsidized fuel?

In other countries, the price of fuel is already Rp. 17 thousand to Rp. 18 thousand, everything has doubled. Yes, the economic price is like that. So earlier we told him about the facts and figures. If we still have state revenues from raw materials, that’s always good, we’ll do it, but if not, he said.

The government must continue to provide energy subsidies

Economist from the Celios Institute, Bhima Yudhistira, revealed that over the period 2015-2019, the government diverted the budget from energy subsidies to other programs. Therefore, he thinks the community has actually given up on a lot. The government should therefore continue to support energy subsidies, especially since the country’s economy has not fully recovered due to the COVID-19 pandemic.





Furthermore, Bhima felt that this energy subsidy should not be too burdensome for the state budget, if the government can carry out better supervision so that there is no leakage of subsidies, as is the case. is produced with diesel and LPG. In the case of three kilograms of LPG, for example, everyone can buy it without exception, which shows that the subsidy is not there.

There was no increase in the price of subsidized fuel, from January we had to deal with an increase of 12 kg of LPG, the non-subsidized fuel Pertamax also increased quite significantly, that’s is all, inflation almost hit five percent in July. Especially if the quota subsidy is reduced or if the subsidy is reduced so that the price increases at the community level. This will trigger a significant rise in inflation and this cannot be addressed with the current social safety net. Do you want to give cash assistance to the community as compensation?, he told VOA.





In addition, the government often gives priority to large national strategic projects that do not have a direct impact on the livelihoods of many people and on stabilizing commodity prices in the country, such as the the Jakarta-Bandung high-speed train or the construction of the National Capital (IKN) of the Archipelago, which also strains the State budget.

Therefore, he suggested a benefit or windfall profit commodities obtained by the state this year must be regulated to overcome the bloat of energy subsidies in fiscal management. Bhima said if the government could save on various projects that were not too high priority or important to achieve, then there would be even more fiscal space to increase the fuel subsidy allocation.

Yes, it must be maintained, because the current economic stimulus to control inflation is energy subsidies, not only fuel tariffs but also electricity tariffs for the 900 VA group and below, as well as three kg of LPG, like it or not, this has to be done in 2022. The hope is that it will be done in 2023. If the price of crude oil starts falling, then energy subsidies will automatically decrease, he concluded. [gi/ah]