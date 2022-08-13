Politics
Bringing down Boris Johnson was a triumph for Remainers, says Rees-Mogg
Boris Johnson’s political demise can be traced to his key role in the 2016 Brexit referendum, Jacob Rees-Mogg has claimed.
The Brexit Opportunities Minister, a Johnson loyalist who backed Liz Truss for the Tory leadership, has suggested the revenge-seeking Remainers helped bring him down.
I think part of the reason must be Brexit, he told GB News of Johnson’s downfall. There are many people who resent the fact that we have left the European Union. And so bringing down the Brexit standard bearer was a triumph for them.
He added: And you had people like Lord Heseltine and Lord Adonis saying no, Boris, no Brexit. And I think they really meant it. And I really hope that’s not true.
Rees-Mogg also called on Labor MP Harriet Harman to step down as chair of the House of Commons inquiry into whether the Prime Minister lied about Partygate.
The Tory minister says Harman’s critical tweets about Johnson should count her out of the lead of the All-Party Privileges Committee inquiry into whether he misled Parliament about his knowledge of rule-breaking gatherings .
I don’t think you can make a fair judgment when the chair of the committee has already judged the issue. And I think she should step down, Rees-Mogg said of the Labor veteran.
He added: I am surprised that she accepted it, because she is, if I can put it that way, a good socialist. Oh, he’s a very respectable person. She is admired through the holidays. And I think she’s actually hurting her reputation by putting herself in that position.
The cabinet ministers’ attack on the committee chair follows a warning from the chief government whip to all Tory MPs to shut up about the inquiry.
Nadine Dorries, an ally of Johnson, has been accused of leading a terror campaign to discredit the investigation, after she urged Tory MPs on the all-party committee to drop the witch hunt.
In an email to all Tory MPs, Chief Whip Chris Heaton-Harris urged his colleagues to stop making critical remarks about the committee. Invariably, these comments will be misinterpreted by those who do not wish to help us.
Meanwhile, Rees-Mogg said he thought Trusss’ admission that she was wrong to side with the Remain campaign was brilliant and refreshing.
She’s excited about Brexit and that’s great. Because if you want to enjoy the benefits of Brexit, you need enthusiasm, he said.
In an attack on Truss’ leadership rival Rishi Sunak, Rees-Mogg said: The area where I think the government hasn’t been as strong is in economic policy. But there’s someone else I’d blame for that.
The Cabinet minister also played down the chances of Johnson ever returning as prime minister. No one returns after losing party leadership from Gladstone. And I just don’t think in modern politics the chance of coming back is realistic.
The minister also said Johnson’s decision to hire Vote Leave supremo Dominic Cummings backfired because the adviser thought he was in charge.
In the end, it turned out his eccentricity was nonsensical and self-serving and he thought he was prime minister, and it was never going to work, he said.
In a new campaign against civil servants working from home, he said British civil servants were becoming French in their attitude to work.
No one can work in hot weather, apparently, for two days in a century, and we all have to stay home.
And now what’s the excuse now? Oh, no, it’s August, so no one can do it. became French. We have to see people come back to the office.
Sources
2/ https://www.independent.co.uk/news/uk/politics/brexit-boris-johnson-rees-mogg-b2144412.html
The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article
