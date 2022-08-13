Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi congratulates India’s Commonwealth Games contingent





The Prime Minister said it was a matter of pride that due to the magnificent work of the sportsmen, the country enters the “Azadi ka Amrit kaal with an inspiring achievement”.

Along with the historic performance of the Commonwealth Games, the country held the Chess Olympiad for the first time. Addressing the athletes, the Prime Minister said: “While you were all competing in Birmingham, millions of Indians lay awake late into the night here in India watching your every move. Many people had the ‘used to sleep with alarms installed so they stay updated on performance.’

The Prime Minister said, in keeping with his promise made when the contingent was sent, “we are celebrating victory today”.

He said India found a new way to win in four new sporting disciplines compared to last time. From lawn bowling to track and field, athletes have achieved phenomenal performances. With this performance, the trend of youth towards new sports in the country will increase a lot, the prime minister said.

The Prime Minister also highlighted the achievements of ‘Girls of India’ in boxing, judo, wrestling and their dominance in the CWG 2022. He said 31 medals came from players making their debut, indicating the growing confidence of the youth.

“You weave the country into unity of thought and purpose…that was also one of the great strengths of our struggle for freedom,” he said.

Referring to the galaxy of freedom fighters, the Prime Minister said that despite the diversity of methods, they all had independence as their common goal. Likewise, our players enter the arena for the prestige of the country. The Prime Minister mentioned that the power of the Habs was seen in Ukraine where he became a protective shield not only for the Indians but also for the citizens of other countries when coming out of the battlefield.

The Prime Minister stressed the need to intensify our efforts to discover new talents and bring them to the podium. “We have a responsibility to create an overall excellent, inclusive, diverse and vibrant sport ecosystem. No talent should be left behind,” he stressed.

The Prime Minister also acknowledged the role of coaches, sports administrators and support staff in the success of players.

The Prime Minister urged athletes to prepare well for the upcoming Asian Games and Olympics.

The congratulations were followed by the athletes and their coaches. Union Minister for Youth and Sports Anurag Singh Thakur and Minister of State for Youth and Sports Nisith Pramanik were also present.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://gulfnews.com/world/asia/india/india-prime-minister-narendra-modi-felicitates-indias-commonwealth-games-contingent-1.1660391919264 The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos