Sisodia – The new Indian Express

By PTI

NEW DELHI: Delhi’s Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia said on Saturday that Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s “dostvaad” had “completely ruined” the country’s economy and asked him to answer why his “friends” have obtained tax exemptions and their loans worth millions were cancelled.

At a press conference, he alleged that the Center had canceled loans worth Rs 10 lakh crore and granted tax exemption of Rs 5 lakh crore to Modi’s ‘friends’, pushing the country’s economy in such a “bad state” that he has to say that nothing can now be provided to people for free.

“Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s ‘dostvaad’ has completely ruined the country’s economy,” Sisodia told reporters.

When questions are raised, the BJP-led government in the Center and ruling party leaders start “talking here and there”, he alleged.

“So, I once again ask the Prime Minister to answer why he canceled his friends’ loans worth Rs 10 lakh crore and exempted their tax to the tune of Rs 5 lakh crore to benefit them and put the economy of the country in such a bad state that you have to say the country will be ruined if something is given to people for free now,” the head of the AAP said.

“Answer this question instead of talking here and there which you keep doing all the time,” he added.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s remarks on ‘revdi’ culture last month sparked a debate over freebies in the country and subsequently a political tussle broke out between the BJP and AAP over the issue.

He used ‘revdis’, a popular North Indian sweet often handed out during festivals, as a metaphor for gifts pledged by various parties to seize power and said people, especially young people, should s protect it.

On Saturday, Sisodia said it was the first time in 75 years that the Union government had to “tax” food products like milk, curds, wheat and rice.

“The central government says it has no money to build schools, hospitals, pay pensions and put in place plans to relieve the country’s poor,” he said.

The Center lacks funds to support such measures because it has used taxpayers’ money to fill Prime Minister Modi’s “friends coffers”, Sisodia alleged.