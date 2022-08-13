



Pinghu Municipal Bureau of Justice promotes and implements Xi Jinping Thought on the Rule of Law in various forms

The Pinghu Municipal Bureau of Justice closely follows the key points of publicizing and implementing Xi Jinping’s Rule of Law Thought, focusing on various methods such as “focused learning, guided learning and experiential learning”, adhering to the concept of comprehensive, comprehensive and all-terrain learning, and in-depth study and careful implementation of Xi Jinping’s thought on the rule of law, with effective learning outcomes, this will help build the rule of law Pinghu, the rule of law government and the rule of law society. One is the concentration of expert lectures.Regularly organize centralized learning activities on Xi Jinping’s rule of law, invite experts and scholars from relevant universities to give special lectures, combined with local practice in Pinghu, on the four aspects of the strategic goal rule of law, rule of law strategic policy, rule of law strategic system and rule of law strategic layout, for party members, cadres and rule of law practitioners the city. They should comprehensively interpret Xi Jinping’s Rule of Law Thought, continuously enhance political awareness of the study and implementation of Xi Jinping’s Rule of Law Thought, and make better use of Xi Jinping’s thought on the rule of law to arm their minds, guide practice, and foster work. So far, 2 special conferences have been organized with more than 100 participants. The second is to lead the way in teaching and learning.Incorporate Xi Jinping’s thought on the rule of law into the study plan of the group of the theoretical study center of party committees (party groups) at all levels, and the main leaders of party committees (groups of the party) of all cities, sub-districts, and municipal departments take the initiative to assume the responsibility of the first responsible person and strive to learn a step first and a level in depth. At the same time, based on the actual work of the city, organize cities, sub-districts and departments (units) to focus on the main learning content, and ask members of the management team to take the initiative to teach special courses on the rule of law, in order to set an example of respect for the law and the study of the law. At present, various cities, streets, departments (units) of the city have held more than 40 law lectures and examinations, and more than 1,000 party members and government agency cadres have participated in the study. The third is the experience of the rule of law.Unified deployment to promote the integration of Xi Jinping’s rule of law thought into legal culture positions according to local conditions, in more than 30 rule of law cultural blocks, state parks law, rule of law corridors, rule of law plazas and more than 100 rule of law advertising columns, rule of law bookstores, law book corners and more law extension posts in more than 30 major public posts in the city, standardize the hanging of more than 300 banners and slogans of Xi Jinping Thought on the Rule of Law, put up more than 1,500 posters, and distributed more than 4,000 brochures to effectively meet the various learning needs of the masses, so that grassroots citizens can experience the modern spirit of the rule of law and the culture of the rule of law when they stop and play . and baptism.

