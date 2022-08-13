Trump under investigation for possible violation of the Espionage Act





WASHINGTON

The US Department of Justice is investigating former President Donald Trump for possible violations of the Espionage Act and other crimes after the Federal Bureau of Investigation recovered 11 sets of classified documents from his Florida home , Mar-a-Lago, earlier this week.

The U.S. District Court for the Southern District of Florida on Friday unsealed the warrant authorizing the search, which identifies three federal crimes the Justice Department is looking into as part of its probe into Trump: violations of the Espionage Act, obstruction of justice and criminal offences. processing of government records.

No one has been charged with a crime at this time.

The property receipt from the search revealed that FBI agents had recovered more than 20 boxes of documents containing items labeled top secret, secret and confidential, as well as items marked “Potential Presidential File”, “Various Secret Documents », photos and handwritten notes.

The Paul G. Rogers Federal Courthouse is shown August 12, 2022 in West Palm Beach, Florida.

According to the warrant, the search locations include Trump’s office, “all storage rooms and all other rooms or areas of the premises used or available for use” by Trump and his staff and “in which boxes or documents could be stored, including any builds or constructs in the domain.”

The search was personally approved by Attorney General Merrick Garland, who said Thursday that the Justice Department “does not take such a decision lightly” and, where possible, “would seek less intrusive means as an alternative.” to a search and to strictly limit any search”. which is undertaken.”

Espionage Act

The Espionage Act 1917 prohibits obtaining information, recording images or copying descriptions of any information relating to national defense with the intent or reason to believe that the information may be used to harm in the United States or for the benefit of any foreign nation.

The law goes beyond “espionage” activities to include offenses involving mishandling of classified material.

Regardless of whether or not Trump ends up in criminal danger, the case is already damaging to national security, said Paul R. Pillar, a fellow at Georgetown University who spent 28 years at the Central Intelligence Agency.

“You’ll have intelligence immediately thinking about how they could exploit this,” Pillar told VOA. Even now that the documents are in the possession of the FBI, Pillar said, there may be individuals who gained access to them and now become potential recruitment targets for foreign intelligence sources.

An aerial view of President Donald Trump’s Mar-a-Lago estate is pictured August 10, 2022 in Palm Beach, Florida.

With this type of breach, Pillar said U.S. intelligence agencies will need to mitigate “possible damage to intelligence sources and methods,” especially human intelligence sources such as informants who may now be at risk because their identity may have been revealed.

Foreign governments will also consider whether any of the documents could be embarrassing or harmful to them. One of the items recovered from Trump’s home was labeled “Info re: President of France.”

Trump defying

A defiant Trump responded by baselessly accusing former President Barack Obama of keeping classified documents after leaving office.

“President Barack Hussein Obama has preserved 33 million pages of documents, most of which are classified,” Trump wrote in a statement. “How many of them were nuclear? The word is, a lot! »

The National Archives immediately released a statement refuting this, saying it had “assumed sole legal and physical custody” of Obama’s presidential records after he left office.

The unprecedented decision by the FBI and the Justice Department has prompted the former president’s closest allies to criticize the Biden administration.

“House Republicans are committed to immediate oversight, accountability and thorough investigation to provide the transparency and answers needed by the American people regarding Joe Biden and his administration’s weaponization of the Justice Department and the FBI. against Joe Biden’s political opponent,” said Republican Elise Stefanik, U.S. Representative from New York.

“President Donald Trump is Joe Biden’s most likely political opponent in 2024, and it’s less than 100 days from the critical midterm elections,” she said.

Jeff Seldin contributed to this report.

