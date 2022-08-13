Prabowo: History will record Jokowi one of the best presidents of Indonesia: National Okezone





JAKARTA – President of the Gerindra Party, Prabowo Subianto come back to flatter President Joko Widodo or Jokowi during the declaration of the coalition charter for the 2024 presidential election in Sentul, Bogor, West Java. In fact, Prabowo said that one day it is not impossible that Jokowi will go down in history as one of the best presidents of Indonesia.

In his remarks, he said, since the beginning of his entry into government, many people began to rush to block everything. “So I was Pak Jokowi’s political rival at the time, when I joined there were a lot of disappointed parties, after analyzing that a lot of disappointed parties were from abroad, why would they be happy to see Indonesia in chaos,” Prabowo said on Saturday. (13/13). /8/2022). He also said that he is now entering his third year as an assistant to the President of the Republic of Indonesia, Joko Widodo. And he admits he has no shame about it, as the original purpose of joining was loyalty to Mother Earth. “A great leader is a leader who has wisdom and wisdom. I was a rival for 10 years with Pak Jokowi at that time, but he had a great soul for reconciliation, he had a great soul for that I join his government,” he said. said. “In which countries are people who have lost elections invited to join us? And I know a lot of people who don’t like me to participate,” he explained.

Read also : Commemorating Pancasila’s birthday, KKP supervisors hold an underwater ceremony Prabowo even said that one day history will remember that Jokowi is one of the best presidents of Indonesia. “And I have to say that’s the attitude of statesmen, maybe one day history will say that Jokowi is one of the best presidents in Indonesia,” Prabowo said.

