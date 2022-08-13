Trump’s search warrant cites laws that call for jail time





The FBI search warrant targeting former President Donald Trump’s private club lists three laws that were used to justify the seizure of boxes and documents from the property, some of them marked as top secret.

Under a heading that reads “Assets for Seizure”, the warrant refers to: “All physical documents and records constituting evidence, contraband, proceeds of crime or other items unlawfully possessed in violation of 18 USC 793, 2071 or 1519.”

18 USC 793: Collection, transmission or loss of defense information, punishable by up to 10 years in prison. (more on this below)

On Monday, FBI agents raided Trump’s Florida home and private club, Mar-a-Lago. The former president and his lawyers argued that the president declassified the documents before his term ended.

An armed Secret Service agent stands outside an entrance to former President Donald Trump’s Mar-a-Lago estate, Monday, Aug. 8, 2022, in Palm Beach, Florida.

Terry Renna | PA

Trump has not been charged with any crime and it is unclear if he will be charged. He called the situation a “witch hunt”, echoing his criticisms of previous investigations into his actions.

Read the redacted search warrant here

Trump is unlikely to be barred from running for president again if he is indeed found guilty of breaking the law mentioned above, as the Constitution would prevail over the law, legal experts have said.

“You can’t impose conditions on the exercise of the presidency by law, the conditions are set out in the Constitution. The search for a ‘weird trick’ to banish Trump from politics will have to continue,” the tweeted. Washington Post legal columnist Jason Willick earlier this week. , before the money order is unsealed and made public.

Willick was responding to Marc Elias, a seasoned attorney who has been aligned with the Democratic Party for years. “Yes, I recognize the legal challenge that applying this law to a president would create (since the qualifications are set in the Constitution),” Elias tweeted Monday night. “But the idea that a candidate would have to argue that during a campaign is in my view a ‘blockbuster in American politics’.”

Legal experts are mixed about whether the laws cited by the FBI will lead to Trump’s prosecution.

Bradley Moss, a national security and federal employment attorney, noted that the former Air Force Reality Winner “was jailed for five years for disclosing a document in violation of 18 USC 793.” , one of the same laws listed on the Warrant. to raid Trump’s home in Florida. Winner had leaked information about Russian election interference to The Intercept and pleaded guilty in 2018. She was released from prison early in 2021 for good behavior.

John Coffee, a longtime professor at Columbia Law School, said federal authorities don’t need to prosecute Trump if they get everything they’re looking for. But, he added, they might have a much stronger case when it comes to the pro-Trump riot on Capitol Hill on Jan. 6, 2021.

“If they prosecute it, I think it will be for the January 6 charges, and these record-keeping offenses are more technical and might seem to be piling up,” Coffee said in an email to CNBC. “Remember that the offenses you cited to me were not on the stone tablets that Moses brought down from the mountain, while the affair of January 6 looks more like a coup d’etat, a treason or sedition which are old and more serious charges.”

Charles Elson, a seasoned corporate lawyer, told CNBC in an email that he was unconvinced the FBI would be able to prosecute and convict Trump under the laws listed on the warrant. .

“Unless someone is selling classified information for profit, it would seem like a stretch to criminally prosecute a former president and get a conviction under these statutes. It kind of seems like they’re trying to find some sort of of felony in his actions rather than searching for the perpetrator of a known crime,” Elson said in an email. “A very dangerous precedent in our democracy.”

Randy Zelin, an attorney who specializes in a wide range of legal disputes, told CNBC in an email that while authorities may have proof Trump broke those laws, proving intent could be difficult. Proof of intent “would require proof of a communication; whether by email, text or oral,” he said. “That’s where cooperators come in handy.”

