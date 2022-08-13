Turkey sends new drillship to eastern Mediterranean





Turkey’s newest and most advanced drilling vessel, the Abdulhamid Han, left the southern port of Mersins this week to begin its deployment northwest of Cyprus in the eastern Mediterranean. President Recep Tayyip Erdogan inaugurated the country’s latest underwater hydrocarbon drilling vessel,indicatingthat, Our exploration and drilling in the Mediterranean is within our own sovereign dominion. The debut of Turkey’s fourth drillship comes amid rising tensions between Ankara and Athens. The two countries have been fighting over maritime borders as well as airspace for several years. In addition, frequent discoveries of natural gas reserves in shared waters have sparked disputes over energy rights and sovereignty claims. Erdogan announced that the vessel Abdulhamid Han would start drilling about 35 miles off Gazipasa in Antalya province. AccordingArabic News,the Turkish president has warned Neither the puppets nor those who hold their strings will be able to prevent us from asserting our rights in the Mediterranean, in reference to Greece and Cyprus. Last month, ErdoganwarnedGreece to demilitarize the Aegean islands, saying We call on Greece to stop arming islands that have non-military status and to act in accordance with international agreements. Turkey alleges that Greece’s buildup of military forces in a group of islands off the Turkish coast called Dodecanese violates signed treaties that guarantee its neutrality. Moreover, Ankara claims that Athens has claimed possession of the islands gives the country unfair access to coveted natural gas reserves. In 2020, tensions over shared waters escalated when Ankara sent aboatcarry out seismic surveys in the Eastern Mediterranean. Following the incident, the Greek Foreign Ministry decried the mission as a major escalation and a direct threat to peace in the region, according toReuters. Ultimately, Ankara’s ship prompted Athens to demand that the European Union impose sanctions on Turkey to condemn a perceived offensive action. While the proposed route for the Abdulhamid Han is far removed from disputed waters, Erdoganthreatensthat the drillship will not stop, adding that it will go to other wells and continue to look for gas until it finds it. The Abdulhamid Han is a seventh generation deep sea vesseldrillingwhich sails under the Turkish flag. According to Turkish state mediaDaily Sabah, the vessel is owned and operated by Turkish energy company Turkish Petroleum Corporation (TPAO). Built in 2002, the vessel weighs nearly 70,000 gross tons with a maximum drilling depth of 12,200 meters. Similar to the country’s three existing drillships, the Abdulhamid Han is named after a famous Ottoman sultan. The seventh generation ship joins the sixth generation Faith, the Yavuz and the Kanuni. The three vessels are currently operating in the Black Sea, where Turkey has discovered natural gas reserves. The strategicimportancenatural gas reserves increased following Moscow’s invasion of Ukraine. Many European countries are looking elsewhere to meet their energy needs, making offshore discoveries a potential economic goldmine. Monetary opportunities that coincide with securing gas reserves are likely behind Ankara’s deployment of its new seventh-generation drillship. A Greek government spokesman told Reuters he was closely monitoring Abdulhamid Hans’ path through the disputed waters, saying “we (Greece) must be vigilant… We have always done what we have to.” to have stability in our region and to fully uphold international law and our own sovereign rights.Depending on where the new ships are located in the near future, the potential for a larger conflict between Ankara and Athens could rise sharply. MayaPug is a Middle East Defense Editor at 19FortyFive. She is also an analyst at the Center for Security Policy and a former Anna Sobol Levy Fellow at IDC Herzliya in Israel. She has lines in numerous publications, including The National Interest, Jerusalem Post and Times of Israel.

